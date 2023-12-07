Ackerley Sports Group Announces New Sports and Media Focused Platform

Platform includes expertise in finance, technology, media and sports

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ackerley Sports Group ("ASG") announced the launch of an investment platform focused on investment in the future of sports and media. On the back of their investment in Leeds United FC, the new platform will invest in sports teams, leagues, and growth stage sports technology on a global basis.

Ackerley Sports Group is an expansion of the investment practice established in 2002 by Ted and Chris Ackerley at Ackerley Partners. Over four decades, Ackerley Partners owned all or a part of a number of professional sports franchises, including the Seattle SuperSonics, the Seattle Storm, the Seattle Seadogs, the Seattle Seawolves, the Coachella Firebirds and most recently the launch of the 32nd NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken.

"We created Ackerley Sports Group because we are witnessing a rapid technology-fueled change across the sports and media landscape. Historically there was not much overlap between the sports / media ecosystem and the tech sector. Now, sports and technology have become intertwined like never before. Technology companies are disrupting the sports and media landscape by changing how we play and how we engage with media and athletes. Technology companies are also embracing the unique power of sports to bring communities together. We're seeing these change around the world," said co-founder, Ted Ackerley.

"Ackerley Sports Group will benefit from the strong team we have put together and the relationships built over many decades of impactful business building. We will partner with athletes and sports executives to source off-market investment opportunities and enhance outcomes. Sports, media and entertainment have traditionally been very gated and closely held industries. We will leverage our vast partner network and experience across multiple markets to help create new connectivity between sports, technology, and media," said Ackerley Sports Partners co-founder, Chris Ackerley.

Additionally, ASG recently participated as partners and investors in the ownership transition of Leeds United Football Club (LUFC) which saw 49ers Enterprises assume majority control of the club.

"We are excited to have Ackerley Sports Group and their history in professional sports as owners, partners, and operators, join our group as stewards of Leeds United," said Paraag Marathe, Chairman of Leeds United Football Club.

49ers Enterprises, the strategic investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers, has been a minority investor in Leeds since 2018. 49ers Enterprises expanded their investment in 2021 and, as of this summer, took over 100% ownership of the club with investment from Ackerley Sports Group, among others.

Capital Eleven has joined Ackerley Sports Group as an LP in the LUFC SVP. Notable athlete participants in the Ackerley Partners SPV include:

Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks (retired)

James Dayson, Professional Race Car driver

David Forst, Oakland A's (General Manager)

Cameron Hewes, Ballard FC (Owner)

Jed Kaplan, Memphis Grizzlies (Minority Owner)

Alex Smith, San Francisco 49ers (retired)

Malcolm Smith, Seattle Seahawk (retired SB MVP)

Brady Quinn, NFL QB (Retired)

About Ackerley Sports Group

