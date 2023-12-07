Build-A-Bear Brings Sanrio® Friends In-Store and Online for Holiday Season

Sanrio® Characters Pompompurin™️, My Melody™️ and Kuromi™️ Join Hello Kitty® in Stores Now

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) has released a new line of products from Sanrio® – best known for its beloved character Hello Kitty® – in stores, including Pompompurin, My Melody and Kuromi characters. Initially launched online at buildabear.com earlier this month, these plushies expand upon Build-A-Bear's existing line of Sanrio products including Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, clothing and accessories. With the popularity of our existing Hello Kitty and friends collection, these new collectibles are sure to be fan favorites and make great gifts for your Sanrio fans on your list.

Kuromi™ Stuffed Animal Gift Set with Butterfly Dress (PRNewswire)

As one of the company's best-selling lines, Build-A-Bear fans love seeing their favorite characters from Sanrio as huggable furry friends and now will be able to add even more Sanrio products to their collections by visiting their local Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Pompompurin, a Sanrio golden retriever known for his yellow fur and signature brown beret, is a new, never-before offered item at Build-A-Bear. My Melody is the sweetest little bunny who loves baking cookies and eating almond pound cake. Kuromi features her signature black jester's hat with a pink skull on her head, as well as the official Kuromi logo on her left paw pad. This entire line is a great holiday gift option, only available for a limited time.

Sanrio fans can look forward to even more products coming to Build-A-Bear as it continues to add more Sanrio characters to its product line, including seasonal versions of Hello Kitty and the upcoming 50th anniversary edition of Hello Kitty, coming in 2024.

Founded in 1960 and best known for global pop icon Hello Kitty, Sanrio offers quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. The Hello Kitty and Friends collection by Build-A-Bear is only available while supplies last.

Build-A-Bear has grown to become multi-generational appealing to diverse consumer demographics including teens and adults now representing nearly 40% of its consumer base. With the growing popularity of brand enthusiasts and collectors, the company has increased product introductions to surprise and delight this audience.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com

About Sanrio®:

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

My Melody™ Stuffed Animal Gift Set with Rainbow Dress (PRNewswire)

Pompompurin™ Stuffed Animal Gift Set with Sleeper and Slippers (PRNewswire)

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop) (PRNewswire)

