Dynepic Promotes Orchun Koroglu to Chief Product Officer

Koroglu will help shape the company's product vision, strategy, and support expansion

RENO, Nev., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynepic®, Inc. has named Orchun Koroglu as its Chief Product Officer. An industry leader for many years, Koroglu will continue to be involved with product design and embark on a larger role in shaping Dynepic's product vision and strategy.

"At Dynepic, the C-Suite positions are hard-earned and it is my complete pleasure to announce Orchun's promotion to CPO. Orchun embodies a rare capability to immediately understand my vision and thoughtfully combine it with our customer's requirements to ensure we build meaningful, game-changing products for the immersive training market," said Krissa Watry, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynepic. "As we look to scale over the next year, I could think of no better person to lead Dynepic's products into the future. Congrats, Orchun!"

With more than two decades of experience, Koroglu has built a career including everything from designing games and apps to co-founding SurrealVR , one of the first platform-agnostic virtual reality companies (VR) that helped lay the groundwork for immersive collaboration in the Metaverse. The company was acquired by Dynepic in 2022, and Koroglu played a significant role in building its multiplayer training capabilities into Dynepic's MOTAR platform.

"Dynepic is on the fast track to leveling up immersive training, and I'm thrilled to play a role in making that happen," Koroglu said. "This company has always been one to watch, but you'll want to keep an even closer track of us over the next year."

About Dynepic

Dynepic® is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company headquartered in Reno, Nevada whose mission is to power an open ecosystem of multi-dimensional knowledge for a better tomorrow. To learn more about Dynepic, check out our website and connect with us on LinkedIn .

