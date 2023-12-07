Kathryn Duclo joins Cetera Advisor Networks

Advisor with 25 years' experience joins BAR Financial from Cambridge Investment Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced today that Kathryn Duclo, LUTCF, has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via BAR Financial, LLC. Based outside San Francisco, Calif., Duclo is an experienced financial advisor who was previously affiliated with Cambridge Investment Research, Inc. She provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and had approximately $47 million in assets under administration* as of Aug. 22, 2023.

"Partners Eric Huck, Anthony Tarantino and I couldn't be more pleased to welcome Kathryn both to BAR Financial and Cetera Advisor Networks," said BAR Financial Partner John Brackett. "BAR Financial is an ideal home for advisors looking for boutique-style support in achieving their visions of success both for their firms and their clients. We have no doubt Kathryn will fit in well and we look forward to working with her to achieve her goals."

Before becoming a financial planner, Duclo worked in the banking industry in both lending and loss mitigation for more than 20 years. Since joining the financial planning industry in 1997, Duclo has used her variety of financial service skills to both grow her firm and offer her clients unparalleled service. In her community, Duclo has served as president of the Manteca Hospice of San Joaquin Auxiliary and has also served on several board committees, including The Stockton Business Leadership Summit, the board for the Consumer Credit Counseling, the MDRT Foundation and The Million Dollar Round Table – a premier association of financial professionals.

Cetera purchased BAR Financial in January 2021. Before then, the firm operated independently as a region within Cetera Advisor Networks. At the time of purchase, BAR worked with approximately 300 independent financial advisors and other professionals and had nearly $4 billion in assets under management on Cetera's My Advice Architect advisory platform. Cetera's purchase of BAR allowed the group to retain its brand autonomy while directly benefitting from the resources and scale Cetera offers.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

