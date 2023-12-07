MELVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How often should employees report to the office? How can companies measure productivity in a remote or hybrid work environment? In an era that's seen conventional corporate work-life wisdom turned on its head, one Melville-based company is staying grounded by viewing the necessity of change as an opportunity for growth.

SupplyHouse.com Real People, Real Service (PRNewswire)

SupplyHouse.com's Blueprint for Remote Work Culture Success

SupplyHouse.com, a national leader in distributing plumbing, heating, and HVAC supplies, is building a remote-first corporate culture. By prioritizing work-life balance, team well-being, and flexibility, the company has been able to maintain productivity while enhancing the quality of work. Fittingly, it starts with the hiring process.

While SupplyHouse.com continues to hold quarterly in-person department meetings for office team members at their headquarters to foster community and connection, the company has been hiring new employees from across the country. It builds employee confidence that there won't be a sudden return-to-office mandate – and it also builds the company's talent base in ways that weren't previously possible.

"Even before the pandemic, company leadership recognized that our strength came from our values and the people who uphold them, not the physical space we occupied," said Chief Human Resources Officer, Matt Willden. "Widening the scope of our talent pool both nationally and internationally has allowed us to bring incredibly gifted individuals onto our team with diverse perspectives and skills we wouldn't have otherwise had access to."

Even while taking advantage of the opportunities that come with remote work, connection remains a cultural point of emphasis. To foster team spirit and camaraderie, SupplyHouse.com has held a series of virtual team-building events ranging from virtual coffee breaks to structured workshops designed to sharpen both professional and personal skills.

"We believe our remote work culture is not a temporary fix, but a sustainable model for future growth and success," Willden concluded.

SupplyHouse.com recently ranked ninth on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ List. If you'd like to join their team, visit their careers page at www.supplyhouse.com/careers .

About SupplyHouse.com:

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with 4 fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. SupplyHouse.com aims to foster a dynamic and tightly knit culture where new ideas are listened to and appreciated.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SupplyHouse.com