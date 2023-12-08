Contact Troubleshooters
Outfit7: Celebrate the Season with Talking Tom & Friends

Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is making some holiday magic this December with fresh updates designed to bring festive, family-friendly fun to players of two of its flagship virtual pet games. The excitement begins with the introduction of a brand new cooking feature in My Talking Tom Friends, and a special holiday event in My Talking Tom 2.

Talking Tom & Friends celebrate the holidays (PRNewsfoto/Outfit7)(PRNewswire)

In My Talking Tom Friends, fans can explore the new culinary feature available from today as a permanent addition to the game. Simply tap on the stove in the kitchen area to discover a range of recipes, from cupcakes and cookies, to tacos, pizzas, and cakes. Choose a recipe, prepare it, cook it, and then (the fun part!) customize it using a selection of funky toppings, decorations, and garnishes. Once the dishes are ready, they can be served to the Talking Tom & Friends characters at the dining table. Players can watch their reactions to the recipes they just whipped up and see how well they did.

Meanwhile, fans of My Talking Tom 2 are in for a magical treat in a special festive event where they help make Tom's house cozy and festive for the holidays. Through a five-stage adventure, players will brighten up a Christmas tree, decorate cookies, create holiday ornaments, and wrap gifts. Upon successful completion of each stage, they earn event tokens that can be exchanged for special rewards like a special holiday outfit for Talking Tom, and a Christmas pudding. The in-game event goes live today and runs until December 31, 2023.

Don't miss out on the holiday fun! Download My Talking Tom Friends and My Talking Tom 2 for free, and celebrate the season with your favorite characters.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of nearly 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.