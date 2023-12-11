Boeing Names Stephanie Pope Chief Operating Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced Stephanie Pope as executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Boeing Company. In this newly created position, effective January 1, 2024, Pope will report to Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun.

As Boeing COO, Pope will oversee the performance of the company's three business units with responsibility for driving supply chain, quality, manufacturing and engineering excellence across the company. The business unit Chief Executive Officers, the Boeing Chief Engineer and the President of Boeing Global will report directly to Pope. Senior corporate functional leaders will continue reporting to Calhoun.

"Stephanie brings tremendous operational, financial and customer experience to this role, as well as a proven record of performance across our commercial, defense and services business units," said Calhoun. "Next year will be a significant transitional year in our performance as we continue to restore our operational and financial strength; and Stephanie will help drive the stability and predictability necessary to ensure we deliver on our customer, employee, regulatory, investor and other stakeholder commitments."

Pope's successor to lead Boeing Global Services will be named at a later date.

"I am honored to step into this new role and look forward to working closely with Dave, our Executive Council and all of our Boeing teammates," said Pope. "Together, we will continue to improve operating performance and remain committed to delivering for our customers, while ensuring the highest levels of safety, quality and transparency in all that we do."

Stephanie Pope Biography

Stephanie Pope has been serving as president and chief executive officer of Boeing Global Services since April 2022, where she was responsible for leading the company's aerospace services development and delivery model for commercial, government and aviation industry customers worldwide, focusing on global supply chain and parts distribution, aircraft modifications and maintenance, digital solutions, aftermarket engineering, analytics and training. Previously, she was chief financial officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. In nearly three decades of service at Boeing, Pope has held a number of leadership positions of increasing responsibility in all three business units, within programs and at the corporate level. Read her full bio.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers .

