INTRODUCING BLACKLYTE: THE NEW SMART INNOVATIVE HOME BRAND THAT AIMS TO REDEFINE THE WAY YOU WORK, LIVE AND PLAY

The Canadian-founded company makes its official market debut at CES 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Get ready to immerse yourself in a world where technology meets lifestyle. Blacklyte , a new Canadian-founded entertainment company is the latest player to step into the smart-gaming, lifestyle and tech category with their line of ergonomic chairs, stand-up desks, Pixel-boards, and RGBUV LIGHTSTRIP – the only RGBUV in the market.

An innovative global brand that embodies a creative lifestyle, Blacklyte's journey began with a vision to revolutionize entertainment experiences by creating immersive solutions driven by technology – enabling customers to personalize their space to their lifestyle and make every moment uniquely theirs, combining the realms of work and play like never before.

Established in 2021, Blacklyte stands as a pioneering entertainment company at the forefront of innovative technology. Recognizing the diversity of individual preferences and desires, the company is dedicated to meeting those unique needs and developing features and a comprehensive smart control system.

Since soft-launching in Fall 2023, Blacklyte has held a significant presence in the e-sports, intelligent lighting, and trendy peripherals industries with partnerships with heavy-hitters like Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel, to name a few.

"Blacklyte empowers users to personalize their entertainment experiences according to their distinct tastes through the use of transformative technology," says Alex Liu, Founder and CEO of Blacklyte. "And after a successful soft-launch in Canada, we are ecstatic to be making our market debut at the biggest tech event in the world, CES and look forward to growing Blacklyte's global footprint in the smart home category"

The company is officially launching and making its market debut at CES 2024 – with an impressive 2-storey 3,200 sq. ft. booth, which includes 6 rooms where attendees can immerse themselves into a world of Blacklyte and envision what their own space would be like decked out with featured Blacklyte products.

Visitors to the booth will experience LIVE podcasts, a game-streaming room, a DJ booth, office settings and a space for influencer and media content creation. Their booth (52823) is located in the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D in the Smart Home Category

For more information on Blacklyte, please visit: BLACKLYTE – Blacklyte Inc. (goblacklyte.com)

ABOUT BLACKLYTE

