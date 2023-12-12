DISCOVER RIVIERA NAYARIT: A PARADISE THAT FUSES NATURE AND LUXURY

RIVIERA NAYARIT, Mexico, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Located on Mexico's spectacular Pacific Coast, the Riviera Nayarit region has established itself as a must-visit tropical destination, attracting travelers in search of natural beauty, adventure, and luxury.

Marriott International (PRNewswire)

This paradisiacal corner offers more than 185 miles of spectacular beaches, picturesque towns, and exuberant landscapes. For a deeper understanding of the community's connection to the land, travelers may explore diverse ecotourism and nature excursions, or enjoy some adventure travel through diverse outdoor activities including surfing, diving, and hiking through the jungle. Gastronomy is also a key proponent of Riviera Nayarit. Here visitors will be able to explore the local flavors that bridge the gap between traditional dishes and innovative culinary techniques.

When seeking accommodations for one's trip, travelers can turn to Marriott International, a trusted source that provides a diverse portfolio of properties fit for one's needs and comforts.

Revamped Authentic Cultural Experiences

Recently undergoing a renovation, W Punta de Mita has brought its cultural connection to a higher level, becoming a truly modern oasis full of traditional ties and experiences. Boasting new beachfront suites that include private plunge pools and ocean views, the property's refresh brings it to a new height of luxury. To further connect itself in the region, the hotel was designed to reflect the influence of local artisans, which further immerses guests in the tradition of the Huichol Tribe and the bohemian surf culture.

Additionally, The St. Regis Punta Mita, an icon of luxury and hospitality in the Riviera Nayarit, experienced a major renovation inspired by sixteenth-century Mexican Haciendas. The hotel has adopted a distinctive Mexican-Mediterranean aesthetic, where guests are treated to a fusion of history, art, culture, and identity through this new, exclusive setting. The resort is the ideal choice for travelers seeking a world-class experience while indulging in authentic experiences such as cooking classes, where participants can learn to make fresh ceviche and Mexican guacamole, in addition to enjoying modern Mexican cuisine at Punta de Mita's only AAA Five Diamond Award restaurant, Carolina.

Unparalleled Family Experiences

Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit, An All-Inclusive Resort, located in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, is a wellness-inspired all-inclusive resort. Its Aqua Jungle & River experience allows visitors to immerse themselves in the surrounding lush jungle. With multiple jacuzzis, pools, and slides, it is ideal for both adults and families. At this hotel, guests will find rooms and suites with breathtaking mountain views, Mexican art-inspired design, and a renowned spa with an abundance of treatments for an unforgettable stay.

Families with little ones can indulge in a myriad of experiences, including the state-of-the-art waterpark. It features numerous cascading pools and jacuzzis, a lazy river, kids and adult-only areas, as well as a complete jungle lounging experience. Inspired by the Tolantongo caves, located in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, and where cascading thermal springs naturally form heated pools, this area allows guests to still experience the authentic nature of the region while staying the comforts of the resort.

Riviera Nayarit is a magical, enriching, and diverse destination that offers a unique combination of nature, exciting activities, culture, and luxury. With the renewed offerings of Marriott International hotels, this Mexican paradise is unforgettable and is waiting with open arms to welcome new visitors.

HR Pictures:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JlkyBXugOTGj28ha7AJ3ccIFfPveaH6L?usp=sharing

Press Contact:

The Brandman Agency

marriott@brandmanagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America