Dukosi Expands Technical Advisory Board with Appointment of Stefan Juraschek and Dr Anna Stefanopoulou as Advisors

BMW Group Veteran and University of Michigan Professor Bring Decades of Expertise in Automotive Electronic Systems and Battery Modeling and Control to Chip-on-Cell Technology Pioneer

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dukosi Ltd, the technology company revolutionizing the performance, safety and sustainability of battery systems, today announced former BMW executive Stefan Juraschek and Dr Anna Stefanopoulou, William Clay Ford Professor of Technology in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan, will join Bob Galyen on the Dukosi Technical Advisory Board (TAB). Stefan Juraschek brings decades of experience leading research and development (R&D) in automotive electric/electronic products and processes at the global automotive brand. Dr Stefanopoulou who is a renowned researcher in the field of electrochemical processes brings a wealth of knowledge in battery modeling and control to improve safety in battery systems used in electric mobility and energy storage applications. Dukosi also announced Joel Sylvester, Founder and CTO of Dukosi, will become Chair of the Technical Advisory Board.

www.dukosi.com (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Stefan and Anna to the Dukosi Technical Advisory Board," said Mark Pinto, CEO of Dukosi. "Anna's deep understanding of battery chemistries and modeling will help build our product roadmap of cell monitoring solutions that provide unparalleled safety as the industry moves toward higher energy density batteries. Stefan's extensive experience driving R&D programs at BMW Group broadens the TAB's expertise with automotive know-how gained from his more than 30 years' tenure in the development programs at the German multinational manufacturer of luxury vehicles. Not only are they both well-known and respected by peers in industry and research, both share Dukosi's commitment to enabling an electric future and building a circular and sustainable battery value chain."

Stefan Juraschek is an automotive industry veteran with more than three decades of experience in managing electric and electronic systems design and development for several vehicle programs at BMW Group. Over the course of his career at BMW, he has been responsible for managing the development of BEV and hybrid electric powertrains and the associated components, Electric/Electronic architectures, software development and system integration and test. He has held multiple vice president (VP) roles, including VP R&D Driving Dynamics, VP R&D Powertrain where he was also responsible for cell, battery and BMS development, and most recently VP R&D Electric/Electronic.

Dr Anna G Stefanopoulou is the William Clay Ford Professor of Technology and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Michigan. Dr Stefanopoulou is a celebrated researcher in the field of battery modeling and control with focus in electrochemical processes and improving safety in battery systems. She received Masters degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Michigan. Dr Stefanopoulou has been recognized as a Fellow of three different societies; the ASME (2008), IEEE (2009), and SAE (2018). She has co-authored a book, has 20 US patents, and more than 250 publications (5 of which have received awards) on estimation and control of internal combustion engines and electrochemical processes such as fuel cells and batteries.

About Dukosi

Dukosi develops revolutionary technologies that dramatically improve the performance, safety, and efficiency of battery systems, and enable a more sustainable battery value chain. The company provides a unique cell monitoring platform based on chip-on-cell technology and C-SynQ® communications protocol for electric vehicles (EV), industrial transportation and stationary battery energy storage markets. Headquartered in Edinburgh, UK, Dukosi has a global footprint with locations in USA, Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit www.dukosi.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201070/4447048/dukosi_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dukosi Ltd