Flash News: OKX's X1 Joins Particle Network's Smart WaaS for Account Abstraction Support, Expanding Ecosystem and Use Cases

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 13, 2023.

OKX's X1 Joins Particle Network's Smart WaaS for Account Abstraction Support, Expanding Ecosystem and Use Cases

OKX has announced that Particle Network 's innovative Modular Smart Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) solution now supports the testnet version of X1 , a cutting-edge, Ethereum-based Zero Knowledge (ZK) Layer-2 network. X1 is a highly performant and secure network, leveraging the robust capabilities of the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK) .

Particle Network, known for its intent-centric, modular approach to Web3 accessibility, is at the forefront of this integration. The network's Modular Smart WaaS harnesses the potential of its proprietary technologies, such as:

Intent Fusion Protocol: A permissionless universal framework for expressing, transforming and executing intents, integrating a Domain Specific Language to simplify the DApp development experience.

Confidential zkStack: Ensuring privacy and security for social logins and transactions through ZK-proofs.

Omni-chain Account Abstraction: Simplifying user interactions across different blockchain networks while facilitating cross-chain activity.

The integration of X1's testnet with the Particle Network's WaaS adds another use case to X1 and expands its ecosystem further. Currently, there are over 50 projects deployed on the X1 testnet, with more to be added in the coming months.

X1 serves as OKX's new native network and aims to provide users and developers access to the world's biggest blockchain ecosystems. A state-of-the-art, user-friendly protocol for builders, creators and Web3 enthusiasts, X1 utilizes ZK proofs, making it highly secure and scalable while also reducing transaction costs. The network is compatible with Ethereum, allowing for seamless and secure deployment of EVM-based DApps and connectivity with a broad spectrum of smart contracts, wallets and tools.

For more information, please visit the X1 website , or follow X1 on X and Discord.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. OKX Wallet : The world's most powerful, secure and versatilewallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-poweredenables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported. DEX : A multi-chain, cross-chainexchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace : A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains. Web3 DeFi : A powerfulplatform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

