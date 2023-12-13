Health Justice Advocate Honored by the Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists

Langco + Partners Founder Courtney Lang Recipient of President's Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Langco + Partners announced that its Founder & CEO Courtney Lang was honored by the Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists (ABHP) with the President's Award during their Annual Awards Luncheon, in conjunction with the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting (MCM) taking place December 3-7 in Anaheim, California.

"I am deeply humbled to receive this award by ABHP, an organization that has remained steadfast in the pursuit of health equity, advancing therapeutic concordance, and elevating Black healthcare leaders," said Lang. "Supporting solutions to inclusive care for the pharmacy workforce is an honor. We owe pharmacists a debt of gratitude for their clinical acumen and purposeful dedication to patients and communities."

This year marks the 45th anniversary of ABHP, preserving a necessary aspect of Black history and culture where clinical providers in healthcare unite to give visibility to C-suite roles in pharmacy associations and systems of care.

"We are grateful to Courtney for her outstanding support of our profession," said Dr. John Cark, ABHP Board Chair. "As a non-pharmacist, she has exemplified exceptional advocacy dedicated to the pharmacy workforce, helping us realize our mission and vision," he added. "Her strategic thinking and commitment to equity and excellence deserve our congratulations."

Lang also presented Advocate Health co-CEO Mr. Eugene "Gene" Woods with the ABHP Health-System Leadership Award. Dr. Carleton Maxwell of Advocate Health accepted the award on his behalf.

The Association of Black Health-System Pharmacists (ABHP) represents Black and minority health-system pharmacists, and is dedicated to the growth and development of their pharmacy practice in healthcare facilities. The association provides up-to-date educational programs on minority health issues to help members improve their professional skills and the quality of care they provide in their pharmacy practice. The ABHP serves as a liaison and facilitates communication with other pharmaceutical associations and organizations concerned with healthcare. Please visit ABHP's website at www.abhpharm.org.

Langco + Partners delivers public affairs and strategic communications counsel focused on health equity, justice, and social change. The firm represents a dynamic cross-sector of stakeholders, convening grassroots and grass-tops coalitions, advising multi-disciplinary leaders, and mobilizing community and public health advocates. For more information, please visit www.langcopartners.com.

