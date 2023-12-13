Syntax Systems Achieves GROW with SAP Designation in US, Canada and Germany

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syntax Systems today announced it has achieved the GROW with SAP designation for the United States and Canada. Syntax previously achieved the designation in Germany. The GROW with SAP offering helps midsize companies adopt cloud ERP. This offering provides products, best-practice support, adoption acceleration services, a community, and learning opportunities to help customers move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a public edition with speed, predictability, and continuous innovation.

Syntax has fulfilled SAP's strict eligibility criteria to achieve the GROW with SAP designation, which includes go-to-market readiness and competency status.

"With over 20 years of SAP experience, we're equipped to provide custom-fit solutions for SAP technologies to make our customers smarter, faster and leaner," said Christian Primeau, Global CEO of Syntax. "The recent expansion of our services for SAP solutions with the addition of Beyond Technologies as well as the release of a new application for SAP solutions highlights our team's continued commitment to building cutting-edge technologies that help enable customer success."

Syntax offers an array of solutions for SAP technologies, including upgrades, cloud hosting, application-managed services, and ongoing support to help midsize companies successfully migrate from SAP ECC to SAP Suite on SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA. The newest application, available today, is:

Field Data Capture Application: The Field Data Capture solution is a purpose-built, intuitive mobile application that facilitates quick, accurate project reporting regardless of connectivity status. This solution integrates with SAP Business ByDesign, providing a seamless experience.

GROW with SAP is underpinned by its predictable, cost-effective and rapid implementation and the ability to continue to scale into the future.

Field Data Capture Application is available today on SAP® Store . Additional solutions and details will be available in 2024.

About Syntax

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses' mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 800+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers' applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com .

