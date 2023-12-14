Animoca Brands and T&B Media Global partner to expand ecosystem capabilities in Web3 space

BANGKOK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Animoca Brands , the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, and T&B Media Global (T&B), a leading Intellectual Property (IP) company dedicated to the development of entertainment technologies and the art of storytelling, today announced a strategic collaboration to cooperate on a multi-tiered engagement, starting with cross promotion of NFTs from Animoca Brands' Mocaverse and T&B's Mittaria, to further exploration of opportunities to cross-leverage each other's Web3 and network capabilities.

From left to right: Thiti Thongbenjamas, group CIOO of T&B Media Global; Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, CEO and founder of T&B Media Global; Yat Siu, co-founder and chairman of Animoca Brands; and Evan Auyang, group president of Animoca Brands (PRNewswire)

The first phase of the collaboration will involve a cross-promotion between Animoca Brands' flagship NFT project Mocaverse and T&B's ecosystem and NFT collection Mittaria , leveraging their communities and marketing channels to increase their reach and raise awareness.

Additionally, Animoca Brands and T&B will explore opportunities on LightLink, a high-performance, secure, and scalable network built on Ethereum, to strengthen their respective capabilities and drive the adoption of digital property rights around the world.

The partnership also aims to identify additional areas of cooperation within both companies' extensive networks and ecosystems.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: "By intertwining the ecosystems of T&B Media Global's Mittaria and our own Mocaverse, we are not just expanding the reach of our respective NFT collections but also exploring a new level of interoperability that will enhance the user experience across multiple platforms. The open metaverse offers the opportunity to redefine digital property rights and gaming experiences, and this partnership is another step toward that future."

Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, founder and CEO of T&B Media Global, commented: "T&B Media Global has already partnered with The Sandbox, and today's partnership with The Sandbox's parent company Animoca Brands marks an expansion of our growing relationship. By joining forces we are taking a major step towards establishing a network of interoperable Web3 capabilities that offer users seamless and immersive experiences across multiple platforms."

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, a Deloitte Tech Fast winner, a Fortune Crypto 40 company, and one of the Financial Times' High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023 , is a Web3 leader that leverages blockchain to deliver digital property rights to consumers around the world to help to establish the open metaverse. The company develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including original games such as The Sandbox, PHANTOM GALAXIES™, Life Beyond, and Crazy Defense Heroes, and products utilizing popular intellectual properties from the worlds of sports and entertainment, such as The Walking Dead, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Formula E. It has multiple subsidiaries, including The Sandbox , Blowfish Studios , Quidd , GAMEE , nWay , Pixowl , Forj , Lympo , Animoca Brands Japan , Grease Monkey Games , Eden Games , Darewise Entertainment , Notre Game , TinyTap , Be. , PIXELYNX , WePlay Media , Gryfyn , and Azarus . Animoca Brands is one of the most active investors in Web3, with a portfolio of over 400 Web3 investments, both directly and through Animoca Ventures, including Yuga Labs, Axie Infinity, Polygon, Consensys, Fireblocks, OpenSea, Dapper Labs, Yield Guild Games, Alien Worlds, and many more. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on X (Twitter) or Facebook .

About T&B Media Global Holding

T&B Media Global is the Home of Happy—where creativity and happiness meet. Championed by storytellers and creatives with innovation extraordinaire Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp at the helm, T&B Media Global finances and curates exceptional and innovative content from around the world. Equipped with an extensive and integrated network within China and Thailand, and a pool of creative talents around the world, T&B Media Global strives to become a main proponent of vibrating happiness globally by investing in family-friendly content and groundbreaking technologies, while also supporting global societal development programs that create positive change for the environment, children and all of mankind. To learn more about T&B Media Global, please visit our website www.tandbmediaglobal.com .

About Mittaria

Mittaria is an innovative Web3 ecosystem that is pioneering a revolution in the NFT, metaverse, and gaming industries. Its primary focus is to become the home of animation, built with the explicit purpose of empowering creators and delivering a unique, immersive and engaging experience to users through its comprehensive Ecosystem Strategy and diverse Utility offerings. Mittaria is a licensed NFT manufacturer that excels in the market by creating and selling NFTs to enthusiastic buyers. The Mittaria Universe focuses on its Ecosystem Strategy and various utility offerings, positioning it for long-term success. By adopting the recommended strategies and diligently managing resources and risks, Mittaria can create an immersive ecosystem that delivers substantial value to users and fosters a thriving community. To learn more about Mittaria, please visit our website www.mittaria.io .

