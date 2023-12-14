BJ's Wholesale Club Modernizes Omnichannel Inventory with Nextuple.

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextuple , a pioneer in transforming retail and grocery fulfillment, today announced that BJ's Wholesale Club ("BJ's") has invested in a new Enterprise Inventory Service, leveraging the Nextuple OMS Studio to replace its legacy OMS inventory system. With over $19B in annual revenue and more than 230 clubs, BJ's selected Nextuple to help them move away from SaaS solutions and to modernize inventory operations.

In a recent survey of retail IT leaders, 52 percent of respondents rated inventory visibility as a key priority, and 34 percent cited Order Management Systems as a critical technology initiative for the coming year. Nextuple is working with a broad range of retail and grocery leaders throughout North America to improve performance and agility in these key areas.

"As retailers look for new ways to modernize their tech stacks to stay lean and competitive, we are seeing great demand for new approaches to classic retail challenges," said Darpan Seth, CEO of Nextuple. "BJ's joins our growing community of national retail and grocery chains, totaling over $100B in revenue and more than 30,000 locations throughout North America, in leveraging microservices to quickly stand up new capabilities that improve operations, delight customers, and lower costs."

About Nextuple OMS Studio

Nextuple OMS Studio includes three Tuples (an ordered set of microservices) of mix-and-match microservices that can work independently or together to create solutions for flexible fulfillment. The Tuples are built on a modern cloud-native and cloud-agnostic tech stack. The Studio technology can be delivered in a variety of deployment models from SaaS to source code ownership.

Promise – The Promise Tuple offers four major composable microservices for promising, sourcing, inventory, and capacity. These services enable retailers to craft a breadth of Omni fulfillment use cases using GEO or SLA-based availability strategies and optimize based on speed, cost, or custom rules.

Orchestrate – The Order Orchestration Tuple builds upon a unified order store across all sales channels, including sales fulfillment, and returns orders, giving consumers visibility across all interactions in a scalable architecture. The Order Orchestration Tuple offers four composable microservices for the order state engine, order store, manage order APIs, and order management.

Fulfill – The Omni Fulfillment Tuple offers five composable microservices for flexible store-based fulfillment, digital order queuing, picking, staging operations, packing/shipping, and dispensing. These services enable retailers to efficiently scale store fulfillment operations and meet customer expectations across all fulfillment types.

About Nextuple

Nextuple helps customer-centric retailers and grocers create and transform omnichannel fulfillment by using a microservices architecture. The Nextuple OMS Studio enables retailers to quickly build and scale new fulfillment experiences to delight customers, create more omnichannel agility, and accelerate time-to-value. Nextuple has offices in Massachusetts, U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Bangalore, India. To learn more, visit us at www.Nextuple.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: "We take care of the families who depend on us." The company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 239 clubs and 169 BJ's Gas® locations in 20 states. For more information, please visit us at BJs.com or on Facebook , X (formerly known as Twitter), or Instagram .

