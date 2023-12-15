The Biggest Games in College Football are on the Big Screen at Regal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, December 15, tickets go on sale to watch college football's biggest games live-streamed on the big screen at Regal. Admission tickets for each game are priced at $19.99 with Regal Unlimited subscribers benefiting from a reduced price of $14.99.

Regal (PRNewsfoto/Regal) (PRNewswire)

Beginning with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, December 29, six bowl games will be available at participating Regal theatres, which also include the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential and Allstate Sugar Bowl. Regal will cap off their college football live-stream series on Monday, January 8, with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T.

"Similar to college football stadiums, movie theatres provide avid fandoms with a place to come together and fully immerse themselves in the action taking place on the field," said Stuart Crane, VP of Film at Regal. "From kickoff to the last thrilling drive, our theatres will deliver the big game atmosphere to college football fans across the country with comfort and convenience only found at Regal."

These games are distributed by Theater Sports Network. Scott Daw, President and COO of TSN said, "We believe movie theaters are the next great frontier for live sporting events and are elated with this unprecedented agreement with Regal. These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen."

Regal College Football Streaming Schedule*

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 7 Ohio State vs. 9 Missouri Fri., Dec. 29 8:00 p.m. Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 10 Penn State vs. 11 Ole Miss Sat., Dec. 30 12:00 p.m. Capital One Orange Bowl 5 Florida State vs. 6 Georgia Sat. Dec. 30 4:00 p.m. Vrbo Fiesta Bowl 8 Oregon vs. 23 Liberty Mon., Jan. 1 1:00 p.m. Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential 1 Michigan vs. 4 Alabama Mon., Jan. 1 5:00 p.m. Allstate Sugar Bowl 2 Washington vs. 3 Texas Mon., Jan. 1 8:45 p.m. CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T TBD vs. TBD Mon., Jan. 8 7:30 p.m. *All times Eastern





Don't miss out! On Friday, December 15, get your tickets to one or all of the biggest games in college football shown on the big screen at a participating Regal theatre. Download the Regal mobile app or visit us online at REGmovies.com to purchase tickets or see a list of participating theatres.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 30, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

About Theater Sports Network:

Theater Sports Network partners with media rights owners and cinema operators to bring live sporting events to global audiences on movie theater screens. Theater Sports Network is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information visit theatersportsnetwork.com or media@theatersportsnetwork.com.

