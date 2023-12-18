Venus Aerospace Applauds Hypersonic Investments in FY2024 NDAA

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace, an industry leader in hypersonic aviation, applauded the inclusion of robust investments in hypersonic capabilities in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed by Congress.

Key provisions direct further research and development funding for reusable hypersonic multi-mission aircraft along with additional resources for hypersonic test infrastructure and commercial test bed capabilities. These measures will strengthen America's ability to conduct operationally realistic hypersonic flight tests to mature technologies and stay ahead of our adversaries.

"We would like to thank Congressional leaders and especially Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) for recognizing the importance of evolving our hypersonic testing approach to one that emphasizes reusability and affordability," said Sassie Duggleby, CEO of Venus Aerospace. "This will enable more rapid integration of hypersonic systems into future warfighting concepts to defend national security."

"It is critical for our national security that we invest in hypersonic capabilities to ensure America continues to have the ability to both deter and defeat our adversaries. I am pleased the FY24 NDAA addresses this vital capability," said Congressman Luttrell. "Supporting hypersonic research and development will continue to be a priority for me and for America."

The FY2024 NDAA specifically directs the Secretary of Defense to deliver a briefing to Congress about plans to invest in the utilization of commercially available hypersonic test beds to support its Test and Evaluation needs across the hypersonic enterprise. It also calls for the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering to deliver a report to Congress on future developments of reusable hypersonic multi-mission aircraft.

"With the continuing hypersonic advances of Russia and China, these commitments come at a crucial time for the U.S. hypersonic aviation industry," Duggleby noted. "We look forward to supporting the Department of Defense in proving out the next generation of reusable hypersonic vehicles and testing that can provide operational flexibility that is currently unavailable."

The NDAA now heads to President Biden for his signature. Venus Aerospace expects to actively work with the Department of Defense for hypersonic opportunities emerging from this critical legislation.

