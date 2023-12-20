GEEKOM Unveils its Presence at CES 2024

TAIPEI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, renowned as the Green Mini PC Global Leader, proudly announces its participation in the long-awaited CES 2024, solidifying its standing as the global leader in Mini PCs. With two decades of industry expertise, GEEKOM has consistently delivered high-quality, environmentally friendly Mini PCs, establishing itself as the go-to brand for reliable computing solutions. As CES 2024 approaches, GEEKOM is gearing up to showcase its latest innovations.

Besides exhibiting its already diversified lineup of mini PCs, GEEKOM has also promised to release a few new exciting products at CES 2024.

First up is the IT14 Pro. The 0.7L mini PC will feature up to an Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7-155H processor, with dual-channel DDR5-5600 RAM and dual SSDs. Built on the all new 4nm process, the Ultra 7 chip is 20% faster compared to last generation's Intel Core i7-1360P in terms of CPU multi-core performance, delivering ample oomph for even the most demanding productivity tasks. Also, the new Intel Arc i-GPU offers up to 90% performance boost over the Intel Iris Xe Graphics eligible i-GPU found in previous generations of Intel Core chips, allowing you to experience more efficient work and play. Furthermore, the GEEKOM IT14 Pro comes with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with dedicated AI acceleration support, which will fundamentally change how you interact with your mini PC.

In addition, GEEKOM will launch the world's first mini PC with an AMD Hawk Point Ryzen 8040 chip, demonstrating the brand's commitment to diverse, powerful computing solutions. The A8Max is available in two processor options: Ryzen 7 8840HS and Ryzen 9 8940HS. Both SoCs have incorporated an NPU dedicated to AI, their Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M i-GPU are also optimized for AI workloads.

Last but not least, GEEKOM plans to reveal a new mini PC designed for gaming enthusiasts! Boasting a powerful AMD Ryzen 8940H CPU, and an AMD RX 7600M XT discrete graphics card, the APro8 Max is a true beast! The AMD RX 7600M XT GPU is basically on par with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (for laptop) in terms of gaming performance, enabling you to run the most graphics-intensive AAA titles at medium to high quality settings. The AMD SmartShift technology dynamically shifts power between the Ryzen 8940H processor and the RX 7600M XT GPU. Not only will it enhance your experiences in gaming, video editing and 3D rendering on the APro8 Max, but it will also handily improve the mini PC's power efficiency.

The highly anticipated unveiling of a Mini PC featuring a discrete graphics card raises expectations. This innovation is poised to set new standards in performance and visual capabilities. Attendees can expect to witness a stunning array of GEEKOM's technological ace products at CES 2024.

The highly anticipated unveiling of a Mini PC featuring a discrete graphics card raises expectations. This innovation is poised to set new standards in performance and visual capabilities.

Event Details:

Event Time: January 9, 2024 - January 14, 2024

Venue:

Hall: Venetian Expo, Level 1 Meeting Rooms

Booth Number: 75111

Venice Pavilion Address: 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Event Time: January 9, 2024 - January 14, 2024

Venue:

Hall: Venetian Expo, Level 1 Meeting Rooms

Booth Number: 75111

Venice Pavilion Address: 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169

SOURCE GEEKOM