The Honey Baked Ham Company® and Kylie Kelce Help Make the Holidays Festive, Fun and Delicious

Inspiration for Creating the Perfect Holiday Feast

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honey Baked Ham Company®, the iconic name in premium hams and delectable feasts, announces an exciting collaboration with Kylie Kelce, holiday tastemaker, mom of three and wife of professional football player, Jason Kelce. Together, they aim to bring an extra layer of festive joy to family tables this holiday season by serving a delicious and memorable meal.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kylie Kelce to the HoneyBaked family," expressed Tripp McLaughlin, CMO of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "Her passion for creating family moments and making every holiday meal special resonates with our values. Kylie gets that the holidays are only complete with the unmistakable Honey Baked Ham® on the table."

As part of the collaboration, Kylie shares her favorite menu items – she has been enjoying HoneyBaked on her table for as long as she can remember and her grandmother loved their baked cinnamon apples. Followers can look forward to her meal-planning inspiration on Instagram where Kylie brings her touch to the season.

"The one thing I know is a must-have on our holiday menu is a Honey Baked Ham – no Kelce holiday spread is complete without their delicious, signature sweet and crunchy glaze which is always a fan favorite with our crew," said Kylie Kelce. "HoneyBaked gives us an opportunity to have a delicious meal and sit down together, away from phones, and enjoy each other's company during the holidays. Family bonding is what the holidays are all about."

Kylie joins HoneyBaked's Holiday Tastemakers – a select group of online ambassadors who the brand has collaborated with during the holiday season to share how HoneyBaked can help first-time hosts make their holiday gatherings special.

HoneyBaked's full holiday menu is available at your nearest HoneyBaked location . You can also visit honeybaked.com/holiday for all your holiday needs.

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked Store in Detroit, Michigan. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat and serve sides, desserts, sandwiches, and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest ,and TikTok .

