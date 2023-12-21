Hull Street Energy Closes on $160 Million Credit Facility for Mesquite Generation

BETHESDA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy has closed a $160 million financing for its 855 MW Milepost Power Texas portfolio known as Mesquite Generation. The plants in the Mesquite portfolio are located in Bastrop and Paris, Texas, and provide critical power generation and reliability services to the Texas grid. Proceeds will be used to fund reserves, expenses and distributions to investors.

"This financing demonstrates the underlying operational strength of the portfolio, and our increasing ability to execute capital market transactions to drive capital cost down and enhance investor returns," said Sarah Wright, Founder and Managing Partner of Hull Street Energy. "We thank our lenders and legal teams for their excellent service, seamless execution, and shared goal of driving the ongoing energy transition to a successful outcome through the intelligent allocation of capital."

Investec Bank plc led the financing and acted as Initial Coordinating Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner. Notably, other lenders in the financing included ING Capital LLC as Coordinating Lead Arranger, Starwood Infrastructure Finance and Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund as additional lenders.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy. Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel to lenders.

About Hull Street Energy, LLC

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals, and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

About Milepost Power

Milepost Power owns and manages flexible, dependable and clean natural gas and dual-fuel electric generating plants in North America, providing electricity and critical reliability service to the grid. Its power plants and analytically driven risk management protocols position the company to play an increasingly important role as the industry transitions to include more renewable generation resources. Milepost Power is an affiliate of Hull Street Energy. For further information please see www.milepostpower.com.

