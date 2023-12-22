BEYOND TINSEL AND TURKEYS

HOW AMERICANS SPEND THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF YEAR

Over the holiday period, Americans spend an average of 4 hours 9 minutes returning unwanted gifts, 10 hrs 35 mins online shopping, and 12 hrs 36 mins watching football

We watch an average of 6.36 festive films between Thanksgiving and New Year, have 3.69 rows with family and post 4.85 holiday-themed social posts

Long wait times for gifts are a red flag - the longest Americans would be willing to wait for the perfect gift is less than five weeks

Watchfinder & Co. are helping shoppers wait less and save time this holiday season by giving them instant access to luxury watch models pre-owned that they would have to wait years to purchase first hand

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the holiday period, Americans spend a massive 6 hours and 41 minutes discussing what film or TV to watch, 10 hrs and 31 mins washing dishes and 5 hrs and 32 mins arguing with their family members.

That's the verdict of a compelling new study by Watchfinder & Co ., the pre-owned watch specialist, who are saving shoppers precious time this holiday season by giving them immediate access to pre-owned luxury watch models that, first-hand, would require months and even years of waiting on a waitlist to purchase.

The brand surveyed 2,000 Americans to find out exactly how they spend their time while visiting family between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, and found that Americans spend most of their time watching TV/films (24hrs and 57mins), scrolling on social media (17 hrs and 15 mins), and listening to holiday music (14 hrs and 40 mins). Other notable festive activities include returning unwanted gifts (4 hrs and 9 mins), filming festive TikTok content (5 hrs and 39 mins) and traveling abroad (8 hrs and 29 mins).

What's more, during the same period Americans watch an average of 6.36 festive films, eat 8.86 festive treats and send 5.71 holiday cards. The average 16-24 year old gets out of bed as late as 10:30am, but 55 and overs are earlier risers, getting up by 7:30am on average.

How Americans Spend Their Time Over The Holidays

Returning unwanted presents - 4 hrs 9 mins

Arguing with family - 5 hrs 32 mins

Filming festive TikTok content - 5 hrs 39 mins

Panicking about gifts arriving on time - 5 hrs 52 mins

Cleaning wrapping paper - 6 hrs 21 mins

Discussing what film or TV want to watch - 6 hrs 41 mins

Deciding what to eat - 6 hrs 59 mins

Wrapping presents - 7 hrs 3 mins

Playing christmas games - 7 hrs 21 mins

Traveling abroad - 8 hrs 29 mins

Sitting in traffic - 9 hrs 32 mins

Attending holiday parties - 9 hrs 37 mins

Washing dishes - 10 hrs 31 mins

Online shopping - 10 hrs 35 mins

Small talk with family - 11 hrs 35 mins

Watching football - 12 hrs 36 mins

Tidying the house - 13 hrs 38 mins

Listening to holiday music - 14 hrs and 40 mins

Scrolling on social media - 17 hrs 15 mins

Watching TV & Films - 24 hrs 57 mins

The Time It Takes To Give A Gift

The study also looked at time spent when gifting specifically, finding that we spend 5 hrs and 52 mins panicking about whether gifts will arrive on time, 7 hrs 3 mins wrapping presents and 4 hrs 9 mins returning the presents we did not want to receive.

Giving your loved ones gifts can take longer than anticipated too. Almost half (46%) of Americans have had to resort to giving an IOU gift note or a print out when a present has been late, and over a quarter (28%) have missed out on gifting a present entirely because it didn't arrive on time.

Additionally, long wait times for gifts are a red flag. Americans said the longest they would be willing to wait to give the perfect gift to a loved one is less than five weeks. The research was commissioned as part of Watchfinder & Co.'s ongoing work to save consumers time this holiday period, helping shoppers skip long waitlists for new models by offering instant access to pre-owned timepieces which have been inspected, authenticated and prepared in-house.

"The waitlists for coveted timepieces make them nearly impossible for the average consumer to purchase in time for the holidays. Most Americans can expect to wait 12 months for a new Rolex Submariner, up to 3 years for a Daytona, and 5 years for a new Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak," said Edouard Caumon, US Country Manager for Watchfinder. "Watchfinder is giving the gift of time back to consumers this holiday season, by offering immediate access to your loved ones' favorite models pre-owned, meaning you can focus on spending precious time with family rather than on stressful waitlists."

You can find all of the year's most searched for watch models available instantly on watchfinder.com now

Research of 2000 Americans conducted in December 2023 by Censuswide

Watchfinder & Co.: Founded in 2002 Watchfinder & Co. is the premier resource from which to buy, sell and part-exchange pre-owned luxury watches. From bestsellers, through to vintage and limited-edition pieces, Watchfinder offers thousands of watches from more than 70 luxury brands, all available online and via their network of boutiques and showrooms. With quality and dependability at the heart of their business; all watches are meticulously inspected, authenticated through a 60-step process, and prepared by a team of expert watchmakers in Europe's largest independent service center - accredited by 19 of the world's leading watch manufacturers. Every watch comes with a 24-month Watchfinder warranty. For over 21 years Watchfinder has delivered knowledge and service that meets the very highest standards, and their customer testimonials stand testament to that with over 26,000 5-star reviews on Trustpilot alone. For more information, visit www.watchfinder.co.uk or take a look at Watchfinder's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/watchfinder – the largest watch-focused channel on the platform.

