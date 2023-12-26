Huntkey's Products Will Hit CES 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will be held in Las Vegas from January 9th to 12th, 2024. CES has a history of 55 years and is the world's largest and most influential annual consumer electronics technology exhibition. As a consumer electronics brand, Huntkey has been participating in the exhibition since 2015 and will exhibit a lot of new products in 2024.

Safe and Fast Chargers

Huntkey's new series of chargers embody the user-centered design concept. Take the F45 Slim GaN fast charger as an example. It is only 13.1mm thick, has 2 USB-C ports and foldable pins, the maximum output of a single port is 45W, and is shaped like a rectangular biscuit. It is smaller than a business card, lighter than a cell phone, and can easily fit in a pants pocket.

Desktop Charging Stations

Another highlight of Huntkey at CES 2024 is the company's new charging stations. They provide convenient charging solutions for office and home use. One charging station can quickly charge multiple devices at the same time and keep the desktop tidy. As a partner in manned aerospace technology, Huntkey's charging stations have 10 circuit protections making them safer to use. The single USB-C port of these three products supports up to 35W, 68W, and 100W GaN fast charging respectively.

PC Peripherals

Targeted at designers, IT practitioners and gamers, Huntkey provides a PC PSU MVP P1200 with a rated power of 1200W and compliant with Intel ATX3.0 standard. It has 80 Plus platinum certification, and the voltage conversion efficiency exceeds 90%, so it helps reduce unnecessary power consumption. The unique thing about this product is that it has 60s delayed cooling. After shutting down, the fan can continue to run for 60s to dissipate heat and extend the service life of the product.

Industrial Power Supplies

Huntkey has recently launched a series of standard ATX power supplies, which can be used in communications, networks, industrial automation and other fields. It adopts a side fan and double ball design, has lower noise and a longer service life. It supports the latest PCIE5.0 graphics card interface and passes 80 PLUS gold medal energy efficiency requirements.

Huntkey & CES 2024

Date: 9-12 January

Address: Las Vegas

Huntkey Booth: Westgate Hall, 2421

Website: https://www.huntkey.com

Media Contact: Ms.Lava Huang, E-mail: marketing@huntkey.com

Business Contact: Ms.Ferris Liao, E-mail: huntkey@huntkey.com

