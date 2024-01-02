If you are a dentist or orthodontist who purchased Invisalign directly from Align, a class action lawsuit may affect your rights

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A federal court directed this Notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

A class action lawsuit was filed against Align Technology, Inc. ("Align" or Defendant) by two dental practices alleging that Align engaged in anticompetitive conduct causing those who purchased Invisalign Aligners directly from Align to pay more than they should have for those Aligners. Align denies the allegations. The Court has not decided whether Align has done anything wrong.





The Court has allowed the lawsuit to be a class action on behalf of all persons or entities in the United States that purchased Invisalign Aligners directly from Align during the period beginning January 1, 2019 through March 31, 2022 (the "Class Period"). Excluded from the Class are (1) Align, its subsidiaries, affiliate entities, and employees, and (2) all federal or state government entities or agencies.





There is no money available now and no guarantee there will be. However, your legal rights are affected, and you have a choice to make now.

LEGAL RIGHTS and OPTIONS

Do Nothing: Stay in this lawsuit. Await the outcome. Give up certain rights. By doing nothing, you remain a class member in this class action lawsuit. If the Plaintiffs obtain money, either because of trial or settlement, you may be able to share in that money, and will be notified of how to obtain your share. If the case proceeds to trial and the Class does not prevail, you will be bound by that judgment. If you stay in the Class, you will be bound by all Orders the Court issues and judgments the Court makes in this class action. By staying in the Class, you give up any rights to sue Align separately for the same legal claims about Invisalign Aligners in this lawsuit.

Exclude Yourself: Get out of this lawsuit. Give up right to share in money obtained from it. Keep your legal rights. You may request to be excluded from this lawsuit. The Court will exclude from the Class any member who requests exclusion. This is the only way you can preserve any right you have to be part of another potential lawsuit seeking money for legal claims arising out of the facts alleged in this lawsuit about Invisalign Aligners. If you timely request exclusion ("opt out"), you will not be legally bound by the Court's judgments in this class action, will no longer be part of this lawsuit, and you will not be able to share in any money that the Class may obtain from any trial or settlement in this lawsuit. If you would like to opt out, you must send a written "Request for Exclusion" to the Class Administrator. To be valid, your Request for Exclusion must be postmarked by March 15, 2024, and mailed to: Align Direct Purchaser Antitrust Exclusion Request, c/o Class Administrator, P.O. Box 2418, Portland, OR 97208-2418.

Lawyers must prove the legal claims about Invisalign Aligners against Align at a trial set to start on May 13, 2024 in the United States District Court for Northern District of California, Phillip Burton Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102 in Courtroom 4. If money is obtained from Align, and you remain in the Class, you will be notified about how to ask for a share. There is no guarantee that the Plaintiffs will win or that they will get any money for the Class.

Note: The date and time of the trial may change without further notice to the class. You should check www.aligndirectpurchaserantitrust.com to confirm the date of the trial has not changed.

Any questions? Visit www.aligndirectpurchaserantitrust.com or call toll free 1-888-803-3968.

