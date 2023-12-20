A Guide to a Healthy, Alcohol and Drug Free Christmas

Sponsored - Creating healthy habits during the holidays is important to any lifestyle. Particularly it is critical for anyone in recovery or for those contemplating treatment for a substance use disorder. Adopting mindful practices helps people maintain a commitment to sober living and manifest good habits while in treatment. Experts with Addiction Recovery Care outline ways to make your holiday season full of joy and well-being.

Open Communication with Loved Ones:

Clear and open communication with family and friends is paramount during the holiday season. Sharing expectations, concerns, and feelings can help build a supportive network. Loved ones, be aware you play a critical role in fostering an environment that encourages sobriety and understanding.

Practicing Stress Management Techniques:

The holidays can bring about heightened stress due to various factors, including family dynamics and financial pressures. Learning and practicing stress management techniques, such as mindfulness meditation, learning to play a musical instrument, art, deep breathing exercises, or yoga, can be instrumental in maintaining emotional balance and preventing relapse.

Establishing a Routine:

Maintaining a daily routine becomes essential during what can be a hectic time. The structure provides stability, reducing stress and minimizing triggers. Whether it’s setting a consistent wake-up time, incorporating daily exercise, or dedicating time for self-reflection, a routine fosters a sense of normalcy, reinforcing the commitment to healthy habits.

While in addiction recovery, navigating the holiday season requires a proactive approach to cultivating healthy habits. By taking these steps, the holidays can become a time for personal growth and reaffirm someone’s commitment to a healthy, substance-free life.

If you or your loved one needs help today, call our 24-hour intake line at (888) 592-0004 or visit www.arccenters.com.

Addiction Recovery Care does not operate facilities in Ohio or West Virginia at this time.

To find addiction resources near you go to SAMHSA.gov.