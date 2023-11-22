How Support Can Help You Overcome Addiction

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Addiction Recovery Care and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Addiction Recovery Care, visit https://www.arccenters.com.

Addiction impacts millions of people worldwide. For those on the path to recovery, support from others is critical. Experts at Addiction Recovery Care, a leading provider of treatment services in Kentucky, say that while professional treatment is important, peer support is another aspect of recovery that can be just as crucial to transforming lives.

Peers have been through substance use themselves and share a unique bond and understanding of the challenges that come with addiction and recovery. A peer-based recovery model provides those in treatment encouragement, empathy, and guidance throughout their recovery process.

One of the most impactful advantages of peer support is providing individuals in recovery with a safe space to talk. Their shared experiences, having walked a similar path, fosters empathy and creates a culture that allows those in recovery to know they are not alone and have someone who truly understands their journey. In addition, peer support builds ownership and accountability, allowing those already in recovery to become leaders and mentors.

Brandon Conlin, director of peer support services for Addiction Recovery Care, has taken the lead in establishing a Kentucky affiliate of the National Peer Recovery Alliance. NPRA-KY brings peers together throughout the state, educates others on the role of peers, and develops best practices to advance the profession.

“Peers have personal experience navigating the treatment and recovery process. Each of us has unique insights to share,” said Conlin. “We want to give peers a voice and a seat at the table so that we can increase access to peer support services and help more of our neighbors and loved ones find hope and healing after addiction.”

Peer-based recovery is not limited by time or place. Peer support services can effectively extend the reach of treatment beyond the clinical setting into everyday life.

