Personalized Financial Services focus on what’s best for YOU

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lamkin Wealth Management and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lamkin Wealth Management, visit https://www.lamkinwealth.com/

Personalization in finance is a process that has been steadily developing for the last decade. It’s the most crucial trend you can pay attention to as it captures the essence of what modern consumers want. Individual service and attention.

Personalized finance is a journey with the customer in focus. Getting closer to customers means meeting them where they are, understanding their individual goals, and providing advice they actually need.

Lamkin Wealth Management is a wealth management company in Louisville, KY. Lamkin Wealth Management has a great team of professionals with years of experience in financial services. Lamkin specializes in Personalized Financial Services. They provide top-notch financial services to their clients. They have friendly and approachable staff members who will gladly address your questions.

When it comes to Personalized Finances, Lamkin works with clients in a number of areas.

Wealth Planning

One of the personalized financial services we offer is wealth planning. It is a thorough and client-focused financial management program that aims to protect your wealth and address your needs. The most essential part of wealth planning is assessing your current financial situation in relation to your retirement objectives and future investment plans. Our wealth planning advisors can definitely offer you some of the available financial solutions that will fit your needs. If you have any questions about our wealth planning services, do not hesitate to give us a call or send us an email. Our staff members will gladly assist you and answer your inquiries.

Trust Services

We offer comprehensive trust services customized to help address your needs, such as:

Revocable Trusts

Charitable Reminder Trusts

Irrevocable Life Insurance trusts

Administration

Tax impacts/reporting

Compliance matters

Fiduciary accountability support

Estate Planning

Establishing an estate plan as part of your comprehensive wealth plan can be one of the most effective ways of lowering estate taxes, while providing for your family and leaving a legacy for the future. Our firm will:

Coordinate with your attorney to implement your estate plan from beginning to end

Retitle assets to reduce or eliminate estate taxes

Retitle assets to avoid probate

Conduct bi-annual estate planning reviews

Risk Management Planning

Diseases, accidents, and other unfortunate circumstances always come without warning. And when they do, they tend to make a huge dent to a person’s financial status. These ill-fated events are inevitable, but it doesn’t mean there’s no way to prepare for them. Here at Lamkin Wealth Management, we offer excellent risk management planning services. It’s a client-centered financial program that aims to mitigate the impact of any kind of unfortunate event on your financial situation. Our risk management planning services are a way for you to protect your future plans for retirement. It starts with a comprehensive and in-depth review of the risks that you might face in the future. The effects of these risks shall be lessened through insurance programs, like long-term care, life plans, and medical coverages. Feel free to contact us today if you want to learn more about our risk management planning services.

Small Business Planning

If you own a small business, our business planning professionals offer a complimentary consultation with you and the key members of your organization to explore how we can best meet your needs, such as:

Employee retirement plans

Executive compensation

Business buy-sell/continuity strategies

Visit Lamkin Wealth Management to find out more about how they can help you grow your wealth!