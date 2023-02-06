Best Online Psychic Reading Sites 2023

Are you seeking guidance and insight into your life's journey? Look no further than the top online psychic sites that offer accurate psychic readings via phone, chat, or video. These trusted and reputable sources connect you with experienced psychics who can provide valuable insights into your past, present, and future.

Whether you're seeking clarity on a specific issue or general guidance on your path forward, these sites have you covered.

In this article, we'll explore the best psychic sites for reliable and accurate readings, so you can make an informed decision and find the help you need.

Best Psychic Reading Sites of 2023

1. Kasamba - Best site for love, career and relationship advice (70% Discount for new clients)

2. Psychic Source - Best site to discover your true potential with spiritual readings (Including free trial)

3. California Psychics - An experienced platform with certified, gifted advisors (Only $1/Minute)

4. Mysticsense - Free 5 minutes psychic reading

5. Purple Garden - Top accuracy advisors cover a wide range of services

Why Trust Us

When it comes to online psychic reviews, it's important to find a source that you can trust. Our expert team has extensive experience researching and evaluating online psychic sites, and we approach each review objectively and unbiasedly.

We test the services, speak with current and former clients, and scour the internet for customer feedback to provide the most comprehensive and accurate information possible.

We understand that finding the right psychic can be a personal and sensitive endeavor, and we strive to provide you with the information you need to make an informed decision. We believe that with our reviews, you can have confidence in your online psychic choice.

1. Kasamba - Best Online Psychic Reading Platform with Free Minutes

Psychic readings in various categories, such as love and relationships, career and finance, and more

Live chat with psychics and tarot readers

Customizable reading lengths and pricing options

In-depth profiles of psychics and customer reviews

Live psychic readings by phone

Spiritual and astrological guidance

Love compatibility reports

Dream interpretation

Email readings

Kasamba is an online psychic site offering a wide range of psychic reading services, including tarot readings, astrology, and love readings. The site has been in operation for over 20 years and has a reputation for providing reliable and accurate psychic readings.

One of the major advantages of Kasamba is the variety of psychics available on the platform. They have a diverse group of psychic readers with various specialties, meaning clients can find a psychic that aligns with their specific needs. Additionally, Kasamba has a user-friendly website that is easy to navigate, making it easy for clients to find the psychic reader they are looking for.

Another advantage is the platform's satisfaction guarantee policy, which ensures that clients can get a refund or credit if they are not satisfied with their reading. Kasamba offers a wide range of pricing options, making it accessible to people with different budgets.

One potential disadvantage of Kasamba is that the site does not offer totally free psychic readings. This means that clients will need to pay for a reading to receive one. Some clients have reported that the psychic readers on the site can be inconsistent in terms of quality, making it difficult to find a psychic they feel comfortable with.

However, despite these drawbacks, Kasamba is still considered among the best and most reputable online psychic sites. The site's large selection of psychic readers, satisfaction guarantee policy, and range of pricing options make it a great choice for clients looking for a psychic reading.

⇒ Experience the power of a Kasamba psychic reading at 70% off!

Pricing and Payment Options

Kasamba is an online psychic reading website that offers a variety of pricing options for clients to choose from. They offer both per-minute and flat-rate pricing plans.

Per-minute pricing: Clients can choose to pay by the minute for their psychic readings. This option allows clients to have more control over the cost of their reading, as they can end the session at any time. The per-minute rate varies depending on the psychic and can range from $1 to $10 per minute.

Flat-rate pricing: Clients can also purchase a set number of minutes at a discounted rate. This option is great for clients who want a longer reading or who want to prepay for multiple sessions. Flat-rate packages can range from $30 for 30 minutes to $150 for 150 minutes.

Payment options: Kasamba accepts a variety of payment methods, including credit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers. They also offer the option to pay via phone for clients who prefer not to use the internet for payment.

In addition to the standard psychic readings, Kasamba also offers extras such as email readings and dream analysis at an additional cost.

Kasamba also offers a satisfaction guarantee on all psychic readings, which means you can request a refund if you are not satisfied with your reading.

In summary, Kasamba offers a variety of pricing options and payment methods, making it easy for clients to find a reading that fits their budget and preferences. The satisfaction guarantee also ensures that clients can have a positive experience with the psychic reading.

Pros of Kasamba

Offers a variety of psychic reading services, including tarot, astrology, and love advice

Has a large selection of psychic readers to choose from, with a wide range of specialties

Offers a satisfaction guarantee, allowing customers to request a refund if they are not satisfied with their reading

Has a user-friendly website that is easy to navigate

Offers a free trial for new customers

Cons of Kasamba

Some psychic readers have higher prices than others, which may not be affordable for all customers

Some customer reviews indicate that not all psychic readers are accurate or reliable

Some customers have reported difficulty in canceling their membership or receiving a refund

Some customers have reported difficulty in contacting customer support

Some customers have reported difficulty in getting connected with a psychic advisor

⇒ Visit Kasamba and enjoy 3 FREE MINUTES + $1/MIN deals

2. Psychic Source - Most User-Friendly Psychic Reading Site

Psychic readings via phone, chat, and video

Specialty readings, such as love and relationships, career and finance, and past lives

Experienced and vetted psychics

Various pricing options, including per-minute and package deals

Satisfaction guarantee

Ability to schedule a reading with a specific psychic

Resources and articles on psychic topics and development

24/7 customer support

Psychic Source is one of the industry's oldest and most respected psychic networks. Founded in 1989, it has provided accurate and real psychic readings for over 30 years. They have a vast network of talented and experienced psychics who specialize in various areas such as love and relationships, career, and spiritual guidance.

The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it easy for clients to find the right psychic for their needs.

One of the main advantages of Psychic Source is the quality of their psychics. They have a strict screening process for their psychics and only accept 1 in 20 applicants. This ensures that clients only receive readings from the best and most talented psychics.

They offer a wide range of psychic reading options such as phone, chat, and video, making it convenient for clients to receive readings at their convenience.

Another advantage is their satisfaction guarantee. Clients who are not satisfied with their reading can request a refund or another reading with a different psychic. This gives clients peace of mind and reassurance that they are getting the best reading possible.

A disadvantage of Psychic Source is that the readings can be quite expensive. They charge by the minute, and the rates can add up quickly. However, they do offer special promotions and discounts from time to time, which can make the readings more affordable.

Overall, Psychic Source is a reputable and reliable psychic network that offers high-quality readings from experienced and talented psychics. The site is easy to navigate and offers a wide range of reading options. However, the cost of the readings can be on the higher side.

With their satisfaction guarantee, it is worth trying their services and seeing if they are the right fit for you.

⇒ Unlock your future with a free psychic reading from Psychic Source!

Pricing and Payment Options

Psychic Source is a well-known and respected psychic reading website that offers its customers a wide variety of psychic services. One thing that sets Psychic Source apart from other psychic websites is its flexible pricing and payment options.

First, it's important to note that Psychic Source offers various psychic services, including tarot readings, astrology readings, and psychic readings. The prices for these services vary depending on the psychic and the reading you are interested in.

One of the most popular options at Psychic Source is the psychic reading. These readings can be done over the phone, via chat, or via video call. The prices for psychic readings start at $1 per minute, with a minimum purchase of $10. This means that even if you only want a short reading, you'll still need to pay at least $10. However, you can purchase more minutes at a discounted rate if you want a longer reading.

Another popular option at Psychic Source is a spiritual reading. These readings focus on spiritual guidance and can help you understand your place in the world and your purpose. The prices for spiritual readings also start at $1 per minute, with a minimum purchase of $10.

Psychic Source also offers a satisfaction guarantee, which means you can request a refund or a free follow-up reading if you are not satisfied with your reading.

Regarding payment options, Psychic Source accepts all major credit cards, as well as PayPal and Amazon Pay. You can also purchase a Psychic Source gift card to pay for your reading.

Psychic Source offers a wide variety of services at competitive prices, and its flexible pricing and payment options make it easy to find a reading that fits your budget and needs.

Whether you're looking for a quick psychic reading or a more in-depth spiritual reading, you're sure to find something that resonates with you at Psychic Source.

Pros of Psychic Source

Extensive selection of psychics to choose from, with a wide range of specialties and skills

Highly vetted and screened psychics, ensuring quality readings

Easy and secure online payment options

Satisfaction guarantee

Available through phone, chat and video

Variety of reading options, including single-question readings and in-depth full life readings

Cons of Psychic Source

Prices may be higher than other psychic reading websites

Limited free services offered

Some customers may have to try multiple psychics before finding one they are comfortable with

Some psychics may have different levels of accuracy and skill

⇒ Try Psychic Source's love and relationship readings for free!

3. California Psychics - Best for Flat Rate Psychic Reading Sessions

Psychic readings by phone or chat

Specialty readings (love, career, finances, etc.)

Horoscope readings

Dream analysis

Past life readings

Aura readings

Reiki healing

Mediumship

Tarot card readings

Angel card readings

Numerology

Astrology

Feng shui

Chinese astrology

I-Ching

Rune readings.

California Psychics is one of the leading online psychic reading websites, offering a wide variety of psychic services to clients all over the world. The site boasts a team of highly skilled and experienced psychics who specialize in a range of areas, from love and relationships to career and finance. They offer psychic readings through phone, chat or video call.

One of the main advantages of California Psychics is the level of experience and expertise of their psychics. Their psychics undergo a rigorous screening process, ensuring that only the best and most talented individuals are selected to provide readings. This means that clients can trust that they receive accurate and reliable information from experienced professionals.

Another advantage of California Psychics is the variety of psychic services they offer. Whether you're looking for a reading on your love life, career, or finances, the site has a psychic who can help. They offer various reading options, including tarot, numerology, astrology, and more.

However, one disadvantage of California Psychics is that their services can be expensive. They offer psychic readings by the minute, with rates ranging from $1 to $5 per minute. This can make it difficult for some clients to afford the service, especially if they require a longer reading.

California Psychics doesn't offer a free trial service like many other psychic websites. This can make it difficult for potential clients to test the service before committing to a paid reading.

Overall, California Psychics is a reputable and reliable online psychic reading website with a team of experienced and skilled psychics. However, their rates can be higher, and they don't offer a free trial service.

⇒ Get your first California Psychics reading for just $1 per minute

Pricing and Payment Options

California Psychics is an online psychic service that offers a variety of psychic readings and spiritual guidance. They have a wide range of pricing options and payment methods to accommodate different budgets and preferences.

First, it's important to note that California Psychics offers a special introductory rate of $1 per minute for new clients. This allows new customers to try out the service and get a sense of the psychic's abilities before committing to a full-priced reading.

After the introductory rate expires, California Psychics' regular rates start at $5 per minute for psychic readings. They also offer a package deal where customers can purchase a set number of minutes at a discounted rate. For example, purchasing 60 minutes at once will cost $270, which is a savings of $30.

California Psychics also offers a satisfaction guarantee, where customers can request a refund if they are not satisfied with their reading.

Customers can pay for their readings using various methods, including credit and debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers. It's important to note that California Psychics does not accept American Express or Discover.

In addition to psychic readings, California Psychics offers spiritual guidance and life coaching services. These services are priced at a flat rate of $45 for a 30-minute session and $85 for a 60-minute session.

Overall, California Psychics provides a range of pricing options and payment methods to accommodate different budgets and preferences. They also offer a satisfaction guarantee and a variety of psychic services to choose from.

Pros of California Psychics

Wide variety of psychic readers to choose from, with different specialties and abilities

Thorough screening process for psychics, ensuring that only the best and most qualified are available for readings

Convenient phone and chat reading options, as well as the ability to schedule readings in advance

Satisfaction guarantee, allowing customers to request a refund if they are not satisfied with their reading

Cons of California Psychics

Higher prices than some other psychic reading websites

Limited options for free readings, with most readings requiring payment

Some customers have reported inconsistent experiences with the psychic readers, some being very accurate and others less so

⇒ Find the answers you need with a psychic reading from California Psychics

4. Mysticsense - Best Tarot Card Reading Site

Psychic readings in various forms, including tarot card readings, astrology readings, and numerology readings

Spiritual guidance and advice for issues related to love, relationships, career, and personal growth

Free psychic chat and video readings with select psychics

Free daily horoscopes and psychic articles

Access to a community of like-minded individuals for support and connection

Special offers and promotions for new and returning customers

Option to schedule a private phone or video readings with top-rated psychics

MysticSense is an online psychic reading platform that offers clients a wide range of services looking for guidance and insight on various aspects of their lives. The site is known for its wide selection of experienced psychics, who are available to provide readings via phone, chat, or video.

One of the key advantages of MysticSense is that it offers a variety of different psychic reading services, including tarot readings, astrology readings, and psychic medium readings. The site offers a user-friendly platform that makes it easy for clients to find and connect with the right psychic for their needs.

Another advantage of MysticSense is that it offers free psychic readings to new clients, which can be a great way to get a sense of the site and its services before committing to a paid reading. The site also offers a satisfaction guarantee, ensuring that clients are happy with their readings and that any issues are resolved promptly and satisfactorily.

However, one potential disadvantage of MysticSense is that the pricing for paid readings can be higher than other online psychic reading sites. Some clients may find that the selection of psychics available on the site is not as extensive as some other platforms. Despite this, MysticSense remains popular among many individuals looking for accurate psychic readings.

⇒ Get a spiritual reading from Mysticsense and receive a free follow-up reading!

Pricing and Payment Options

MysticSense is an online psychic reading platform that offers a variety of pricing options for its clients. The site offers a range of psychic services, including tarot readings, astrology readings, and spiritual guidance.

One of the main ways that MysticSense offers its services is through a per-minute pricing system. Clients are charged for each minute they spend with a psychic on the site. The per-minute rate varies depending on the psychic you choose to work with, with some psychics charging as low as $1 per minute while others charge up to $10 per minute.

In addition to the per-minute pricing system, MysticSense offers packages for clients who want to purchase a set amount upfront. These packages can range from as low as $50 for 30 minutes of psychic reading time to as much as $500 for 300 minutes of reading time.

MysticSense also offers a free psychic reading for new clients, who can take advantage of a 5-minute free reading to test the platform.

Another option for clients is the subscription plan, which offers discounted rates for regular clients. With this plan, clients can pay a monthly fee and receive a certain amount of reading minutes each month at a discounted rate.

In terms of payment options, MysticSense accepts all major credit cards and PayPal. They also offer a money-back guarantee for clients who are not satisfied with their psychic reading experience.

Overall, MysticSense offers a variety of pricing options for clients to choose from, including per-minute rates, packages, free readings, and subscription plans. With competitive rates and a money-back guarantee, MysticSense is a great option for those looking for accurate and affordable psychic readings online.

Pros of MysticSense

Offers a variety of psychic reading services

Provides both online and phone readings

Has a user-friendly website

Provides detailed profiles of each psychic

Offers a satisfaction guarantee

Has a mobile app for easy access

Has a large selection of psychics to choose from

Cons of MysticSense

Prices may be higher than some other psychic reading websites

Some customers have reported long wait times for readings

There are some reports of inconsistent reading quality

Limited information available about the company and its background

⇒ Get a free psychic reading from MysticSense

5. Purple Garden - Best Psychic Reading Site on the Go

Psychic readings in various areas, including love, career, money, and more

Variety of psychic mediums, such as clairvoyants, tarot readers, and astrologers

Free initial reading for new customers

24/7 customer support

Secure and confidential online chat, phone, and video readings

Option to schedule recurring appointments with favorite psychics

Satisfaction guarantee for all readings

Ability to leave reviews for psychics and read reviews from other customers

Special promotions and deals for regular customers

Purple Garden is a leading online psychic site that offers a wide range of psychic services, including psychic readings, spiritual readings, and psychic readings online. The site is known for its wide selection of experienced psychics and user-friendly interface, making it easy for clients to connect with a psychic and receive guidance on various aspects of their lives.

One of the main advantages of Purple Garden is its free psychic reading offer, which allows new clients to try out the service before committing to a paid reading.

Additionally, the site's spiritual readings provide clients with a deeper understanding of their spiritual path and how to navigate through it.

However, like any online psychic site, Purple Garden also has its drawbacks, such as high prices for readings, the accuracy of some psychic predictions and the need to filter through many psychics to find a good match.

Purple Garden is a solid choice for those looking for an online psychic service, but it's important to keep in mind the potential limitations and do your research.

⇒ Sign up for Purple Garden and get your first reading for just $0.99!

Pricing and Payment Options

Purple Garden is an online psychic reading platform that offers clients a wide range of services. One of the most important considerations for clients when choosing a psychic reading platform is the cost and payment options available. This article will take a closer look at the pricing and payment options Purple Garden offers.

Pricing:

Purple Garden offers a range of pricing options for its psychic reading services. The platform offers an introductory rate of $1 per minute for new clients. This allows clients to try out the platform and get a sense of the quality of readings before committing to a full session.

The platform offers a range of pricing options for regular clients depending on the psychic reader and the type of reading. Prices typically range from $2.99 per minute to $10 per minute.

Payment Options:

Purple Garden offers a variety of payment options to its clients. Clients can pay for their psychic readings using major credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. The platform also accepts payments through PayPal and other popular online payment platforms.

Clients can also purchase a prepaid account credit which can be used to pay for readings. This is a convenient option for regular clients who want to avoid the hassle of making multiple payments.

Purple Garden is a reliable and trustworthy platform for psychic readings. The platform offers a wide range of pricing options and payment options to suit the needs of its clients. The $1 per minute introductory rate is a great way for new clients to try the platform before committing to a full session.

With a variety of payment options and a user-friendly website, Purple Garden is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a psychic reading.

Pros of Purple Garden

Offers a variety of psychic readings such as tarot, astrology, and mediumship

Has a wide selection of experienced and vetted psychics

Offers a satisfaction guarantee

Has a user-friendly website and an easy-to-use platform

Offers a $1 per minute introductory offer for new customers

Cons of Purple Garden

Some customers have reported that psychic readings were not as accurate as they had hoped

Prices may be higher than some other online psychic sites

Limited payment options (credit card and PayPal only)

⇒ Get A Fully Personalized Psychic Reading At Purple Garden

General Information

Online psychic readings have become increasingly popular in recent years as more and more people turn to the internet for spiritual guidance and answers to their questions.

Top online psychic sites offer a variety of services, from cheap psychic readings to phone psychics and even free psychic reading online. This section will explore everything you need to know about online psychic readings and how to find the best ones for you.

One of the most popular types of psychic readings available online is cheap psychic readings. These readings are typically offered at a lower cost than traditional in-person readings, making them accessible to a wider range of people. Phone psychics are another popular option, as they allow you to receive a reading from the comfort of your own home.

psychic reading online is also an option for those looking to explore the world of psychic readings without committing to a paid reading. Many sites offer free psychic readings as a way to introduce new clients to their services. However, it is important to note that the quality of a free reading may not be as high as a paid reading, and the psychic may not be as experienced or accurate.

New or less experienced psychics typically offer these readings to build a client base. While the quality of these readings may not be as high as paid readings, they can still provide valuable insight and guidance.

Online psychic readings can provide a valuable source of guidance and insight for those seeking answers to their questions. However, it is important to conduct your research and choose a reputable psychic and site before committing to a reading.

Some factors to consider when choosing a psychic include their experience, reputation, and the types of readings they offer.

In conclusion, online psychic readings can be a great resource for those looking for spiritual guidance and answers to their questions. From cheap psychic readings to free psychic reading online, many options are available to suit different needs and budgets.

By researching and choosing a reputable psychic and site, you can be sure that you are getting a high-quality reading that will provide valuable insight and guidance.

What to Look for When Searching for Online Psychic Readings

When looking for a reputable online psychic site for psychic readings, there are a few things to consider. First, it's important to research the phone psychics available on the site. Look for ones that have good reviews and a solid reputation in the industry.

It's also important to check if the site offers free psychic reading online. This can be a great way to try out a psychic before committing to a paid reading. Look for psychic readings for free or discounted introductory offers. This can be a good way to test a site before committing to a paid reading.

Another important factor to consider is the type of psychic readings offered. Some sites may specialize in certain areas, such as love, relationships, career, or money. Make sure the site offers the reading you are interested in.

It's also important to check if the site offers online psychic readings. This can be a convenient way to have a reading without needing to leave your home.

Lastly, be sure to read reviews and testimonials from previous clients. This can give you a good idea of the accuracy and quality of the readings offered by the site. Also, be sure to check the site's privacy policy and terms of service to ensure that your information will be kept safe and secure.

Picking a reputable online psychic site for psychic readings requires research and due diligence. Be sure to check the qualifications and reputation of the phone psychics, the availability of psychics reading online and psychic readings for free, the types of readings offered, and the site's privacy policy and terms of service.

With these things in mind, you can find a reputable online psychic site that can provide accurate and helpful readings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an online psychic?

An online psychic is a person who provides psychic or spiritual readings through the internet, typically through a website or over the phone.

How accurate are online psychic readings?

The accuracy of online psychic readings can vary depending on the psychic and the individual reading. It's important to research and find a reputable psychic before getting a reading.

Are there love psychics on online psychic sites?

Yes, many online psychic sites offer love and relationship readings.

Can I get a free psychic reading online?

Some online psychic sites offer free readings, while others may have introductory offers such as a certain amount of free minutes.

Is it possible to have a psychic reading for free?

Some online psychic sites offer free readings, while others may have introductory offers such as a certain amount of free minutes.

What is a spiritual readings?

A spiritual reading is a type of psychic reading that focuses on the individual's spiritual growth and development rather than just providing information about the future.

How can I find a reputable psychic reader online?

Researching reviews and testimonials from past clients can help you find a reputable psychic reader online. It's also important to look for a psychic with professional credentials and experience.

Are there any risks associated with getting free psychic readings online?

Yes, there are risks associated with getting psychic readings online. These risks include:

False or inaccurate information: Not all psychics are genuine, and some may provide false or inaccurate information during a reading. Scammers: Some online psychic sites may be operated by scammers looking to take advantage of people seeking psychic readings. Financial fraud: Some online psychic sites may charge exorbitant fees or use deceptive billing practices. Privacy concerns: When getting a psychic reading online, you may be sharing personal information with the psychic, which could put your privacy at risk if the site is not secure. Lack of accountability: It can be difficult to hold an online psychic accountable if they provide a bad reading or scam you out of your money.

It is important to research and choose a reputable online psychic site before getting a reading to help minimize these risks. Additionally, it is important to be aware of the risks, be mindful of the information you share during a reading, and not rely on psychic readings as a sole decision-making tool and use them as guidance instead.

In conclusion, while online psychic readings can offer convenience and anonymity, it is important to be mindful of the potential risks and to ensure that you receive accurate and legitimate readings.

One way to do this is to research and carefully choose a reputable online psychic site. It can also be helpful to read customer reviews and to be aware of red flags, such as psychics who offer overly generic or vague readings or who pressure you to continue with additional services.