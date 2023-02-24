Top Free Psychic Reading Online Sites of [2023]

Free online psychic reading involve having a one-to-one session with a psychic reader— an individual who has extra sensory perceptions and can provide a glimpse into the future. Psychic readings, however, are much more nuanced than just future telling. They also involve counseling, focusing on specific aspects of a person’s life and providing concrete guidance for the future. Many people have turned to psychic readings in these times and found them incredibly comforting and helpful. However, due to the brewing economic trouble, many people find it difficult to start or continue with psychic readings due to their cost.

Since online psychic readings take place primarily through major psychics sites, their pricing structures are also dynamic and the companies keep providing incentives to ensure most people can access their psychic reading services. In order to be inclusive and share people’s economic burdens, some psychic reading sites also provide free psychic readings. Let’s take a closer look at these 5 best psychic reading sites that provide their clients with free psychic readings.

Why Should You Listen to Us?

Getting a psychic reading online is not easy. If you are looking for a free psychic reading, then the experience becomes significantly more difficult since there are plenty of scams online that lure people with the prospect of a free psychic reading. Looking for a psychic reading online, therefore, is a process that should only be done with the needed information and insight from experienced people who are well-versed in the online psychic reading scene.

As frequent users of online psychic reading sites, we have accumulated all the needed information to help newcomers and provide them with a safe psychic reading experience. We are avid believers in the power of psychic readings and would hate the experience to be tarnished for someone by online scams. Therefore, our reviews are completely impartial and written solely to provide the correct guidance to people looking to use online psychic reading sites. All our findings are completely up to date and any opinion on a psychic is formed after availing of their services. You can sift through our reviews and other online sources and then make an informed final decision.

1. Kasamba - Best for Free Psychic Advice for Your Love Life

Kasamba is yet another giant in the online psychic reading scene, and if its past performance is any indication, the website will likely continue to prosper and draw in new users in the coming years. Kasamba has over 20 years of experience connecting customers with the finest psychics, but it still continues to improve and makes changes to its user interface to meet client demands. Kasamba is the go-to site for both experienced users and newcomers because of its wide network of psychics, great introductory deals, and customer satisfaction guarantee.

Despite its overall competence in running an online psychic reading business, one of the major reasons Kasamba holds its own in the online psychic reading realm is its focus on love readings. One could argue that Kasamba has the finest selection of psychics on the internet who focus on love readings. Many people require assistance in handling the quite often risky and utterly confusing nature of their romantic relationships. As a result, the most popular kind of psychic reading remains a love reading. The love readings at Kasamba will give you the assurance, hope, and plan of action you need for a fulfilling love life.

Whether you have concerns about your current relationship or want to know when you will discover love, the psychics at Kasamba will help you out and provide the needed spiritual guidance.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading on Kasamba?

Kasamba’s massive popularity is boosted by the fact that it provides some of the best value for psychic readings online. The expansive database of psychics comes in handy in this scenario as there is a price point for every section of society. There are the more experienced psychics on the pricier end for people who are looking to splurge.

On the other end, there are also plenty of highly reliable and accurate psychics providing their services at highly affordable price points.

The typical cost of a reading on Kasamba is about $4, but the site also offers some of the most expensive psychic readings on the market. This makes Kasamba one of the market's more affordable choices for psychic readings while also providing the option for premium readings.

To further ease the financial burden of a psychic reading, Kasamba also offers its brand-new customers an amazing introductory deal. First-time users at Kasamba are entitled to a generous 70% reduction on the remainder of their reading as well as the first three minutes of it for free. Therefore, if you are looking for a free psychic reading, Kasamba remains one of the best choices available on the market.

Main Features of Kasamba

If you have been attracted by Kasamba’s incredible introductory offers and want to try out the platform yourself, here are a few of the primary features of the site to help you make a final decision:

Huge Network of Available Psychics

One of the biggest attractions of Kasamba is the fact that it has one of the biggest networks of psychics available online. Since there is such a wide selection, everyone can find something they like. Kasamba does not sacrifice quality for numbers. It offers thousands of options for psychics with a variety of specialties in addition to love readings. Your need for a free psychic reading will, undoubtedly, be met by Kasamba.

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Kasamba cares about its new clients and is willing to compensate them for any unsatisfactory experiences. A customer satisfaction guarantee is also available to first-timers, allowing them to get up to 100% of their money returned if they are dissatisfied with their reading. The site is making a big effort to win over new customers by offering a guarantee of getting up to $50 back on first-time readings.

Psychic Readings Available in Different Languages

Kasamba is aware that they have a diverse online clientele who might be put off by only English being available as the medium of communication with psychics. Numerous psychics who are featured on Kasamba offer readings in languages like Spanish and French. This gives a huge number of people the chance to get readings in their own language and become even more enlightened. In a psychic reading, removing the language barrier is a significant accomplishment.

Customers Can Negotiate with Psychics

One of the best features of Kasamba is its availability of negotiations with psychics. Rather than sticking to fixed prices, customers can contact the psychics and negotiate rates. In an era of rampant inflation, this feature helps customers gain control of their transactions and feel more comfortable with the amount of money they are spending on a psychic reading.

Psychic Rating System

By assigning each psychic a number based on client feedback and their own evaluation, Kasamba has created a way to identify the psychics who are the best at what they do. When looking for excellent and trustworthy psychics, this ranking system is a complete godsend. Since prospective clients evaluate psychics based on their score, the score also encourages them to give everyone the best service possible.

Pros

Amazing introductory offer and free psychic reading

Psychic readings available in different languages

Variety of psychics

Customer satisfaction guarantee

Cons

No video readings available

Premium psychics tend to be pricey

No live chat for customer support

Psychic Reading Services Available at Kasamba

Career Readings

One of the most popular and helpful types of psychic reading that customers can get on Kasamba is career reading. A career reading involves a psychic using their extra-sensory perception to help clients make sense of their existing career, and their future plans, and also guide them on their next course of action. Career readings continue to grow in popularity since they tackle one of the most important aspects of life and Kasamba has a great selection of psychics who specialize in career readings.

Love and Relationship Reading

It's widely acknowledged in the psychic reading industry that Kasamba offers some of the most precise and insightful love readings. In a love reading, the subject matter is solely the client's romantic relationships and how to successfully manage them. Numerous psychics on Kasamba who focus on love readings kindly assist their clients in navigating some extremely intense emotions.

You should choose Kasamba for all of your love-related psychic readings. You can be sure that any issues you have will be heard and handled because the website has a great track record of listening to customers.

2. Psychic Source - Best for a Free Tarot Card Reading Trial

Every industry has a few players that are considered staples and have established themselves over multiple years to have a stellar reputation. Psychic Source enjoys a similar stature in the online psychic reading scene. A pioneer of online psychic reading, the site has been around for decades and it still continues to grow unfazed by its flashier new competitors.

The secret to Psychic Source’s longevity lies in the fact that it has nailed down all the basics and it continues to improve itself, rather than resting on its laurels. The site’s commitment to providing no-nonsense yet spiritually enriching psychic readings is seen in the site’s clean layout, which has no frills but is very easy to navigate for newcomers. Rather than overwhelming a person looking to get into psychic readings, Psychic Source provides the major psychic reading types, a carefully vetted database of psychics, and market competitive rates to help them.

Once you sign up for a reading at Psychic Source, you will find plenty of options for types, tools, and methods of psychic readings. This makes the entire reading experience pretty seamless and smooth for the customer.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading on Psychic Source?

One of the best features of the Psychic Source is its affordability compared to several other psychic reading sites. Psychic Source provides extremely affordable rates to all its clients to ensure their readings are accessible to all sections of society and do not burden customers.

Newcomers to the site especially get many perks for their first readings. New clients on Psychic Source get the first three minutes of their reading completely free and also get to enjoy readings for as low as $1/minute. Therefore, if you are looking to get a free psychic reading, Psychic Source has you covered.

Main Features of Psychic Source

If you are a new arrival on the psychic reading scene, here are all the main features of Psychic Source that you need to consider before choosing it as your choice of platform:

Longevity in The Psychic Reading Realm

One of the defining features of Psychic Source is the fact that it has operated as an online psychic reading site for decades, showing that it has managed to capture the trust of quite a lot of people. Its longevity is evidence of its trustworthiness and that the psychics on the site are reliable.

Has a Screening System in Place for Psychics

Building on the previous point, Psychic Source has managed to get the trust of people by being vigilant in their selection of psychics. The site has a strict screening system in place to ensure only accurate and reliable psychics are featured on the site.

Provides The Option to Schedule Readings

Most major psychic reading sites require you to get a psychic reading in real time with a psychic who is available. Psychic Source provides its clients with the option to schedule a reading with a psychic. This ensures nobody misses out on their favorite psychic and there’s no rush when clients are getting a reading done.

Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

Psychic Source has plenty of policies in place to provide its clients with the best psychic reading experience. Their customer satisfaction guarantee is part of these policies that ensure that customers are compensated if they are not fully satisfied with their psychic reading.

Psychic Voice Messages

One of the best features of Psychic Source is the fact that it provides psychic voice messages on the profiles. These voice messages help clients get a feel for the psychic before they purchase a reading.

Pros

Expansive database of reliable psychics

Detailed psychic profiles with voice messages

Membership reward program that helps customers get multiple readings

PayPal Payments are available for a completely secure transaction

Cons

Obscure types of psychic readings not available

Premium psychics can be unaffordable for a major section of the customer base

Mail and video readings not available

Psychic Reading Services Available at Psychic Source

Tarot Card Readings

Psychic Source is highly acclaimed in psychic reading circles for its eye-opening and helpful tarot card readings. Tarot card readings are basically done through a deck of cards and interpreting them. Tarot card readings can offer insights into a person's circumstances by revealing patterns, themes, and potential outcomes. They can help people gain clarity and understanding about their current situation, identify obstacles and opportunities, and make informed decisions.

Love and Relationship Readings

Love and relationship readings focus entirely on matters of the heart and the psychic uses their extra-sensory perception to help clients make sense of and provide guidance on their romance-related issues. Love and relationship readings on Psychic Source can provide individuals with valuable insights and guidance on their romantic relationships. They can help people understand their partner's thoughts and feelings, identify potential issues, and explore solutions to improve communication and intimacy.

All in all, Psychic Source is an excellent option for seekers of spiritual guidance, especially those who are cash-strapped and looking for a free psychic reading

3. California Psychics - Best for a Free and Secure Psychic Reading Experience

One of the pioneers in the internet psychic reading industry, California Psychics is still going strong. Due to its emphasis on one of the most crucial factors, customer security, the website has kept its stellar reputation and a devoted customer base. California Psychics is a mainstay in the online psychic reading scene, even though it doesn't offer anything particularly innovative. This is likely because it has mastered the fundamentals better than any other website. The website has been around for more than 25 years and a lot of newcomers still frequent the site in search of free psychic readings.

When California Psychics first entered the internet psychic reading market, they realized right away that being cautious about who they give a platform to would help them draw in customers. The website makes sure, through extensive background checks and conversations, that only highly reliable and genuine psychics offer their services on their website. California Psychics has thousands of real psychic choices who will give you enlightenment and wisdom if you are skeptical of scams but still in need of a psychic reading. They offer a wide range of the best psychic readings for you to choose, including finance and money, medium readings and dream interpretations.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading on California Psychics?

California Psychics offers fantastic value for the high calibre psychics it has on its website. The costs range from $1 to $4. Besides that, there are a variety of ongoing discounts and special offers that make sure you never have to pay full price for any of your readings. The best part, however, is that the website's fantastic karma rewards program gives you $20 in account credit when you sign up for it for the first time. This means that you can receive your first psychic reading for free.

Main Features of California Psychics

If California Psychic’s promise of a completely secure psychic reading experience has made you curious, you should take a closer look at these main features of the site and then make a decision:

Strict Screening System for Psychics

California Psychic’s emphasis on providing the most secure experience for its customers sets it apart from other major psychic reading sites. The site has a screening system in place for potential psychics but it is much more stringent and thorough than usual. The site even runs background checks to see if their psychic has a criminal record.

Money-Back Guarantee

California Psychics offers a money-back guarantee to all of its customers in an effort to make their psychic reading experience entirely worry-free for them. You can address your concerns with California Psychics' customer support if, for any reason, you are not happy with your reading. If your claim is confirmed to be true, you will receive your money back in the form of reading credits so that you can check out another psychic for free.

Personal Information is Protected

Many sites use their clients’ personal information for their profit. California Psychics ensures that they protect any information the client provides them and no third party has access to that information.

Karma Rewards Program

The Karma Rewards Program is California Psychics’ way of appreciating their customers’ loyalty. The loyalty program offers clients many perks once they sign up for it, including $20 in credit, which the customers can use to check out their chosen psychic.

Pros

Thorough screening system for psychics

Affordable and free psychic readings

Network of highly reliable psychics

Money-back guarantee

Free horoscopes and birth chart

Cons

No video readings available

Variety of psychics can be less at times

You cannot top-up your account during a call

Types of Psychic Reading Services Available at California Psychics

Medium Readings

Psychic mediums act as a bridge between the souls that have passed away and their loved ones trying to communicate with them from the world. Medium readings help clients find closure, get over their crippling grief, and also provide emotional stability.

Money and Finance Readings

Similar to career readings, money and finance readings help clients get guidance on their monetary troubles and how to best tackle them. Since money is a highly important yet sensitive subject, clients are warned to practice caution and do not take the psychic’s words as investment advice.

Dream Interpretations

Dream interpretations help people make sense of their recurring dreams or nightmares. Dreams usually seem nonsensical but most of them have meanings that we cannot comprehend. Dream interpretations help us find the answers the universe is trying to communicate to us through dreams.

Due to the efforts it makes for the security of its customers, California Psychics remains one of the most well-known websites in the psychic reading industry. You are likely to have one of the most secure and satisfying psychic reading experiences on California Psychics.

4. Mysticsense - Best for People New on the Psychic Reading Scene

Mysticsense is regarded as a recent entry in the field of sites offering free psychic readings. However, it has become the go-to online psychic reading site for many people thanks to its strong emphasis on user experience and consideration of how psychic readings can be used to address modern issues.

The overall vibe of the website is very friendly because Mysticsense's staff is accessible around-the-clock to assist you with any questions you might have. Customers love the convenience of the chat box on the side because it lets them communicate with customer support without having to go through a lot of trouble.

Apart from the accessibility, one of the main defining characteristics of Mysticsense is its specific categories of psychic readings. For instance, Mysticsense offers readings that concentrate on affairs, toxic relationships, finding new love, and healing from prior relationships rather than just love readings.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading on Mysticsense?

If you are running low on money and looking for a free psychic reading, then Mysticsense is perhaps your best option. All major psychic reading sites provide introductory offers, but Mysticsense is highly generous and provides the first five minutes of the first psychic reading completely free to new clients. Therefore, you can enjoy your first psychic reading for free and without any worry of making a huge financial commitment.

Main Features of Mysticsense

If you want to explore Mysticsense and experience the fresh perspective it brings to psychic readings, here are the main features of the site you need to consider:

Very Detailed and Specific Search Filter

Mysticsense extends its focus on specificity to its search filter. Customers can sort through the psychics based on very specific criteria to find their ideal psychic. All sites provide filtering according to specializations, but Mysticsense also allows people to filter according to reading style. This feature is a great help in finding the needed psychic for a client’s current emotional state.

Specific Label for Psychic Readings

One of the major draws of Mysticsense is its specificity. The psychics on Mysticsense concentrate on particular areas of love and relationships that the majority of people need advice for, as opposed to psychics' specialties being ambiguous, such as "love readings." Modern romantic relationship culture includes categories like "toxic relationships," "affairs," and "cheating hearts," and having these categories for psychic readings is beneficial to those seeking advice on these issues.

Financial Transparency

The dedication of Mysticsense to making the psychic reading procedure fully transparent to its clients is admirable. The website clearly states that there are no hidden fees or charges and that credit cards are only ever charged when customers use them to top off their accounts. This demonstrates the site's concern for its visitors and a particular level of professionalism in doing business.

Affordable Psychic Readings

Mysticsense is incredibly inexpensive compared to its competitors in the online psychic reading business. When compared to other websites, which have readings that cost up to $30 per minute, the most costly premium psychic reading you can get on the site is $5 per minute. The majority of the psychics on the site can be accessed by customers without exceeding your budget because the average cost of a reading is between $1 and $3 per minute.

Pros

Highly specific psychic reading types

Psychic availability shown in the local time of the customer

Safe transactions

Affordable psychic readings

Cons

No mobile app

Premium psychics are mostly unavailable

Time limit of 20 minutes on refunds for psychic readings

Psychic Reading Services Available at Mysticsense

Grief Counselling

If a person is struggling to come to terms with the loss of a loved one, they can choose from the multiple psychics specializing in grief counselling on Mysticsense. The search filter comes in really handy in this situation as you can single out compassionate reading styles, which can really help in this scenario.

Affairs and Cheating Hearts

Mysticsense has a number of psychics available that specialize in affairs and cheating in romantic relationships. Clients can turn to these psychics in these turbulent times and get guidance rather than lashing out and harming themselves in the process.

LGBTQ Relationships

In a show of diversity, Mysticsense also has plenty of options for its queer customers. There are plenty of psychics who specialize in LGBTQ relationships and can help the community navigate their love lives.

Mysticsense is rapidly emerging as the top resource for those seeking psychic readings with a little more depth. Customers can tell that the company prioritizes them because of the narrowly defined categories, the incredibly sleek layout, and the transparency during transactions.

5. Purple Garden - Best for Free Psychic Readings on a Sleek Mobile App

Another significant player in the internet psychic reading industry is Purple Garden, which has expanded over the years. The company has built a stellar image for itself by hiring only the best psychics. People might object to Purple Garden because of its pricier rates in comparison to other websites. But the high caliber service that Purple Garden offers is still a big attraction for those looking to get the psychic readings they had been searching for. The platform offer a variety of psychic readings that clients can take advantage of, including astrology and palm readings.

The outstanding smartphone app that Purple Garden offers is a major factor in its popularity. The website cleverly recognized a pattern in people's internet usage and concentrated on creating a cutting-edge app that can offer access to psychics whenever and wherever. There are mobile applications for other significant psychic reading websites as well, but none of them can match Purple Gardens' modern feel. People can now plan readings or receive readings while on the go if their favorite psychic is available.

How to Get a Free Psychic Reading on Purple Garden?

While Purple Garden can definitely fall on the pricier end of the spectrum, the site cares for its customers and provides them with plenty of ways to get cheap or even free readings. The best way to get a free psychic reading from Purple Garden is to get a first psychic reading and then enjoy a free reading from the credit deposited in the account. Customers get $10 credits in their account after their first purchase on Purple Garden, therefore, that amount can be used to enjoy a free psychic reading.

Main Features of Purple Garden

Here are the main distinguishing features that help Purple Garden stand apart from its competitors:

Variety of Modes of Communication

Purple Garden offers live, phone, and video readings to all of its clients, which is great because it gives people options. The method of contact used during a psychic reading is crucial because it establishes the mood. You can select a video reading if you favor face-to-face interactions. Chat readings might be a preferable choice if you struggle with social anxiety.

Helpful Notifications from Mobile Apps

The mobile app is one of the primary reasons to choose Purple Garden since it is extremely convenient. The mobile app sends useful notifications to the user to help make the psychic reading experience a seamless one. For example, if you keep missing your favorite psychic, you can set notifications and the app will notify you when your favorite psychic is online.

Highly Exclusive Roster of Psychics

Purple Garden maintains its brand by selecting only highly reliable and experienced psychics. Therefore, you can be sure to only encounter genuine psychics on the app.

Pros

Highly reliable and accurate database of psychics

Convenient and sleek mobile app

$10 credit after first purchase

Cons

No free minutes for the first psychic reading

Premium psychics are expensive

No customer satisfaction guarantee

Psychic Reading Services Available at Purple Garden

Astrology Readings

The motion and positioning of the celestial bodies have a significant impact on how we conduct our lives. Astrology is the name of the spiritual science that investigates this occurrence. Psychics who use astrology to conduct readings consult a person’s birth chart and then make predictions about the course of their future.

Palm Readings

Purple Garden also offers palm reading to its clients. A palm reading involves looking into the lines of a person’s palm and interpreting them to make predictions about the future. Palm readings have been around since ancient times and they are still extremely helpful in providing guidance to people.

Purple Garden continues to be a very popular psychic reading website and keeps offering its customers top-notch psychic reading services. Overall, Purple Garden is a fantastic option if you want to engage in the mystical, spiritual aspect of psychic readings.

General Information and Frequently Asked Questions

What if I am not satisfied with my psychic?

Like any process in life, getting a psychic reading also involves plenty of trial and error. It is highly unlikely that you will feel completely safe or like the first psychic you encounter. If you do not like your psychic due to valid reasons, you can always use the customer satisfaction guarantee that major psychic reading sites provide and continue to look for your ideal psychic.

What effect will psychic readings have on my life?

Many people have reported a massive change in their lives after connecting with a psychic reader. However, it is important to know that psychic readings can only provide guidance, and it is up to the individual to take action and bring positive change in their life. Psychic readings will have a positive effect on your life if you take the required action.

Does a psychic predict the future?

Psychics have long been wrongly categorized as fortune tellers. They might provide a glimpse into the future, but they focus on providing spiritual guidance to help you shape your future the way you want.