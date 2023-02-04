Saturday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 5-7 ACC) and Louisville Cardinals (3-19, 1-10 ACC) going head-to-head at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 72-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Seminoles, who are listed as slight favorites. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Louisville projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Florida State. The over/under is currently listed at 143.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Louisville vs. Florida State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Florida State -5.5

Florida State -5.5 Point Total: 143.5

Louisville vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 72, Louisville 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisville vs. Florida State

Pick ATS: Louisville (+5.5)



Louisville (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Florida State has a 9-10-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Louisville, who is 5-13-0 ATS. The Seminoles have gone over the point total in 10 games, while Cardinals games have gone over seven times. The two teams put up 132.4 points per game combined, 11.1 fewer than this matchup's total. Florida State has a 6-3 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 games. Louisville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall in its last 10 games.

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have put together a 5-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Louisville is 262nd in the country at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 31.6 its opponents average.

Louisville knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (299th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 32.6% from deep (265th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.6%.

Louisville has committed 15.1 turnovers per game (352nd in college basketball), 4.1 more than the 11 it forces (284th in college basketball).

