The Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) are slated to square off on Tuesday at Rupp Arena, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Oscar Tshiebwe and Anthony Black are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Arkansas

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Kentucky's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kentucky defeated the Florida on Saturday, 72-67. Its top scorer was Cason Wallace with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cason Wallace 20 3 2 1 3 1 Jacob Toppin 17 10 1 0 1 1 CJ Fredrick 12 1 1 0 0 3

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe leads the Wildcats with 15.9 points per game and 13.6 rebounds (first in the country), while also posting 1.5 assists.

Wallace posts 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jacob Toppin posts 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sahvir Wheeler paces his team in assists per contest (5.6), and also averages 7.7 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Antonio Reeves averages 13 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)