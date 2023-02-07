The Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC) are welcoming in the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) for a matchup of SEC foes at Rupp Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Kentucky vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Razorbacks allow to opponents.

In games Kentucky shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 14-3 overall.

The Wildcats are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 120th.

The Wildcats average 75.2 points per game, 10 more points than the 65.2 the Razorbacks allow.

When Kentucky puts up more than 65.2 points, it is 14-5.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky is putting up 80 points per game this year at home, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (66.8).

Defensively the Wildcats have played better at home this season, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 68.4 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, Kentucky has performed better at home this season, averaging 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

