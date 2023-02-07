Jae'Lyn Withers is a player to watch when the Louisville Cardinals (3-20, 1-11 ACC) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) go head to head at Petersen Events Center on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ACCN.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

Louisville's Last Game

Louisville lost its previous game to the Florida State, 81-78, on Saturday. El Ellis was its high scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM El Ellis 22 3 7 0 0 2 Kamari 15 3 1 1 0 3 Jae'Lyn Withers 14 4 1 0 0 4

Louisville Players to Watch

Withers gives the Cardinals 9.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cardinals get 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Mike James.

Sydney Curry gives the Cardinals 5.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is No. 1 on the Cardinals in rebounding (6 per game), and puts up 7.5 points and 0.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)