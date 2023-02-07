How to Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Louisville Cardinals (3-20, 1-11 ACC) travel to face the Pittsburgh Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) after dropping eight road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Louisville Stats Insights
- Louisville has compiled a 3-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 182nd.
- The Cardinals average only 4.6 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Panthers give up to opponents (68.0).
- When Louisville allows fewer than 73.9 points, it is 2-5.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison
- Louisville averages 66.2 points per game at home, and 62.8 away.
- The Cardinals are allowing fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than away (78.5).
- Louisville drains the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.8 per game), but it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (39.0%).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 76-62
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/1/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 68-58
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/4/2023
|Florida State
|L 81-78
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/7/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Miami
|-
|Watsco Center
|2/15/2023
|Virginia
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.