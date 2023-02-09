Thursday's game at Pete Mathews Coliseum has the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (12-10) taking on the Bellarmine Knights (7-17) at 6:15 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 76-53 victory as our model heavily favors Jacksonville State.

The Knights enter this matchup after an 87-82 loss to Lipscomb on Saturday.

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Bellarmine vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 76, Bellarmine 53

Bellarmine Schedule Analysis

When the Knights defeated the North Florida Lady Ospreys, who are ranked No. 217 in our computer rankings, on January 19 by a score of 65-59, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Bellarmine has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).

Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins

66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 240) on January 21

72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 258) on November 23

85-77 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on January 14

60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 301) on December 8

Bellarmine Performance Insights