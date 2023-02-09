Kentucky vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (10-12) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (17-6) matching up at Memorial Coliseum (on February 9) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-64 victory for Kentucky.
The Wildcats are coming off of an 87-69 loss to South Carolina in their last outing on Thursday.
Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
Kentucky vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kentucky 74, Alabama 64
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on November 23, the Wildcats defeated the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team (No. 40) in our computer rankings, by a score of 70-44.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on January 15
- 77-54 at home over Missouri (No. 64) on January 29
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 93) on December 7
- 95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on December 21
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 13
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (scoring 70.1 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball while allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 282nd in college basketball) and have a +36 scoring differential overall.
- Kentucky's offense has been less effective in SEC action this year, averaging 66.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.1 PPG.
- Offensively the Wildcats have played worse in home games this year, posting 68.7 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game in away games.
- At home, Kentucky is surrendering 8.8 fewer points per game (66.4) than in away games (75.2).
- The Wildcats have been racking up 66.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 70.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
