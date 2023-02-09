How to Watch Morehead State vs. Little Rock on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
The Morehead State Eagles (16-9, 9-3 OVC) will try to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (7-18, 3-9 OVC) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Morehead State vs. Little Rock Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
Morehead State Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 48.0% the Trojans allow to opponents.
- Morehead State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.0% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 145th.
- The Eagles score 8.4 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Trojans give up (79.2).
- Morehead State has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 79.2 points.
Morehead State Home & Away Comparison
- Morehead State is scoring 78.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 62.5 points per contest.
- The Eagles are giving up 62.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.9 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (73.1).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Morehead State has fared better at home this season, draining 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 55-50
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|2/2/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 64-45
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 71-66
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|2/16/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
