The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-11, 5-8 C-USA) are welcoming in the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (15-9, 8-5 C-USA) for a contest between C-USA rivals at E. A. Diddle Arena, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.4% the Blue Raiders allow to opponents.

Western Kentucky has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Hilltoppers are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Raiders sit at 235th.

The Hilltoppers average 73.1 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 66.7 the Blue Raiders allow.

Western Kentucky is 11-5 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Western Kentucky is scoring 77.4 points per game this season at home, which is 7.2 more points than it is averaging in away games (70.2).

In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers are ceding 67.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 73.3.

At home, Western Kentucky is sinking 1.7 more threes per game (8.8) than in road games (7.1). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

Western Kentucky Schedule