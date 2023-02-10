Murray State vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Murray State Racers (11-10) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (9-12) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-60 in favor of Murray State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.
In their last matchup on Sunday, the Racers suffered a 79-73 loss to Illinois State.
Murray State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
Murray State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 72, Indiana State 60
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Racers registered their signature win of the season on December 16, a 51-44 road victory.
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-46 at home over Belmont (No. 44) on January 11
- 71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 197) on November 30
- 67-48 at home over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 1
- 57-36 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 26
- 83-48 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 15
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers outscore opponents by four points per game (scoring 66.7 points per game to rank 153rd in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per contest to rank 140th in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.
- In conference tilts, Murray State puts up fewer points per contest (65.6) than its overall average (66.7).
- When playing at home, the Racers are averaging 9.3 more points per game (71.6) than they are when playing on the road (62.3).
- In 2022-23, Murray State is ceding 59.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 65.6.
- The Racers have been scoring 65.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 66.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
