How to Watch Louisville vs. Miami on TV or Live Stream - February 11
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
The No. 19 Miami Hurricanes (19-5, 10-4 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Watsco Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Louisville vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals have shot at a 41% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points below the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.
- Louisville has compiled a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes sit at 136th.
- The Cardinals average 6.7 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (69.8).
- Louisville is 2-11 when allowing fewer than 78.4 points.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison
- Louisville is putting up more points at home (66.2 per game) than away (62).
- The Cardinals allow 72.6 points per game at home, and 80.3 on the road.
- Louisville knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (7.3). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (38.6%).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 68-58
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/4/2023
|Florida State
|L 81-78
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/7/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 91-57
|Petersen Events Center
|2/11/2023
|@ Miami
|-
|Watsco Center
|2/15/2023
|Virginia
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/18/2023
|Clemson
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
