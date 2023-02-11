Saturday's game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-14) and Morehead State Eagles (9-15) squaring off at Show Me Center has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southeast Missouri State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Eagles' most recent outing was a 61-46 loss to Little Rock on Thursday.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 69, Morehead State 60

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

On February 2, the Eagles registered their signature win of the season, a 70-68 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 134) in our computer rankings.

According to the RPI, the Redhawks have five losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 56th-most in the nation.

Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on January 28

81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 29

59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on November 26

63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on December 4

Morehead State Performance Insights