Louisville vs. Clemson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (18-8) squaring off against the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-52 victory as our model heavily favors Louisville.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 63-53 victory against Virginia in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Louisville vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Louisville vs. Clemson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 79, Clemson 52
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' best win of the season came in a 62-55 victory versus the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on February 5.
- The Cardinals have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 11th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 12th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 20/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 86-72 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on December 11
- 63-55 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 5
- 75-70 on the road over Belmont (No. 44) on November 13
- 73-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 73.6 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 64.0 per contest (172nd in college basketball). They have a +249 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
- Louisville is averaging 69.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 4.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (73.6).
- The Cardinals are averaging 78.5 points per game this year at home, which is 7.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (71.4).
- When playing at home, Louisville is giving up 3.2 fewer points per game (61.7) than away from home (64.9).
- The Cardinals' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 73.6 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.