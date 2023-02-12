Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Northern Kentucky Norse (14-10) and the Milwaukee Panthers (8-15) at Klotsche Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-60, with Northern Kentucky taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Norse are coming off of a 54-51 loss to Green Bay in their last game on Friday.
Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Kentucky 61, Milwaukee 60
Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- Against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Norse captured their signature win of the season on November 17, an 82-78 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Panthers are 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 108th-most defeats.
- Northern Kentucky has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (10).
Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 58) on February 6
- 75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on November 20
- 73-69 at home over Cleveland State (No. 142) on January 22
- 66-60 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 5
- 72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 204) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Norse have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 69.1 points per game, 107th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.1 per contest to rank 206th in college basketball.
- Northern Kentucky scores fewer points in conference action (65.6 per game) than overall (69.1).
- At home the Norse are putting up 72.4 points per game, 7.9 more than they are averaging away (64.5).
- Northern Kentucky is giving up fewer points at home (64.6 per game) than on the road (65.7).
- While the Norse are putting up 69.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 65.6 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.