Monday's game between the Ole Miss Rebels (19-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (10-13) going head-to-head at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ole Miss, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.

The Wildcats lost their last outing 72-65 against Alabama on Thursday.

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 68, Kentucky 63

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

Against the Dayton Flyers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats notched their best win of the season on November 23, a 70-44 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 110th-most victories.

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 49) on January 15

77-54 at home over Missouri (No. 64) on January 29

80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 93) on December 7

95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on December 21

79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 13

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kentucky Performance Insights