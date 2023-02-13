The Ole Miss Rebels (19-5) take on the Kentucky Wildcats (10-13) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday in SEC play.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up 15.1 more points per game (69.9) than the Rebels allow (54.8).

Kentucky has a 6-4 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.

Kentucky is 10-10 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

The Rebels score just 2.1 more points per game (70.8) than the Wildcats allow (68.7).

Ole Miss has a 12-1 record when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Ole Miss has an 18-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.9 points.

The Rebels are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 8.8% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (47.1%).

The Wildcats shoot 36.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Rebels allow.

Kentucky Schedule