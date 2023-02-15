The Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-8, 5-7 SEC) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (16-9, 7-5 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 45.6% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 38.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Kentucky is 15-5 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at fifth.

The Wildcats' 74.8 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When Kentucky allows fewer than 65.6 points, it is 9-1.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky scores 79.5 points per game at home, and 67 on the road.

At home the Wildcats are conceding 65.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they are away (69.5).

Kentucky makes more 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (6.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.6%) than away (34.6%).

Kentucky Schedule