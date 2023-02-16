Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-12) and North Alabama Lions (10-13) squaring off at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Colonels secured a 64-58 victory against Jacksonville State.
Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 72, North Alabama 67
Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Colonels' signature win this season came against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings. The Colonels brought home the 64-58 win on the road on February 11.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Kentucky is 10-6 (.625%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.
Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 215) on January 2
- 79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 223) on January 23
- 95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 249) on November 11
- 80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 260) on January 5
- 83-70 on the road over Stetson (No. 260) on January 28
Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Colonels have a +165 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball and are giving up 69.8 per contest to rank 305th in college basketball.
- In conference action, Eastern Kentucky averages fewer points per game (72.4) than its overall average (76.2).
- The Colonels are scoring 82.8 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 69.2 points per contest.
- Eastern Kentucky allows 65.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 75.7 on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Colonels have been scoring 71.7 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 76.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
