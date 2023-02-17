Murray State vs. Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Friday's game at JQH Arena has the Missouri State Lady Bears (16-7) taking on the Murray State Racers (12-11) at 7:00 PM ET on February 17. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 victory for Missouri State, who are favored by our model.
The Racers' most recent game on Sunday ended in an 80-60 victory over Evansville.
Murray State vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri
Murray State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri State 69, Murray State 61
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- The Racers' signature win of the season came against the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team (No. 78), according to our computer rankings. The Racers claimed the 64-46 home win on January 11.
- The Lady Bears have tied for the 85th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four).
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 94) on December 16
- 59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 157) on November 19
- 68-55 at home over UIC (No. 201) on December 30
- 71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 224) on November 30
- 80-60 at home over Evansville (No. 255) on February 12
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.5 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (151st in college basketball).
- In MVC games, Murray State has averaged 0.5 fewer points (67) than overall (67.5) in 2022-23.
- The Racers score 72.3 points per game at home, and 62.3 away.
- Murray State concedes 61.4 points per game at home, and 65.6 on the road.
- The Racers have performed better offensively in their past 10 games, averaging 68.2 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average of 67.5.
