Saturday's contest that pits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-12) against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-16) at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Colonels took care of business in their most recent game 76-63 against North Alabama on Thursday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 70, Central Arkansas 59

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Colonels took down the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on the road on February 11 by a score of 64-58.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Kentucky is 11-6 (.647%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 217) on January 2

79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 221) on January 23

76-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 238) on February 16

95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 252) on November 11

80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 260) on January 5

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights