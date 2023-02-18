Louisville vs. Clemson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (3-23, 1-14 ACC) host the Clemson Tigers (19-7, 11-4 ACC) at KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Louisville vs. Clemson Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: KFC Yum! Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Louisville Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 10 of Louisville's 23 games with a set total have hit the over (43.5%).
- The Cardinals have gone 8-14-0 ATS this season.
- Clemson's .435 ATS win percentage (10-13-0 ATS record) is higher than Louisville's .364 mark (8-14-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.
Louisville vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Louisville
|63.8
|138.3
|75.5
|143
|137.5
|Clemson
|74.5
|138.3
|67.5
|143
|139.1
Additional Louisville Insights & Trends
- Louisville has gone 1-9 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Cardinals have gone over the total five times.
- The Cardinals have put together a 7-7-0 conference record against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals score only 3.7 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Tigers give up (67.5).
- When Louisville scores more than 67.5 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
Louisville vs. Clemson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Louisville
|8-14-0
|10-12-0
|Clemson
|10-13-0
|13-10-0
Louisville vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits
|Louisville
|Clemson
|3-12
|Home Record
|13-1
|0-8
|Away Record
|4-4
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-5-0
|65.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.9
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.5
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|5-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-3-0
