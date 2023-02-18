The Rice Owls (16-10, 7-8 C-USA) will try to end a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-12, 6-9 C-USA) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Western Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGM Rice (-1.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Rice (-1.5) 152 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Rice (-1.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Western Kentucky vs. Rice Betting Trends

  • Western Kentucky has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
  • The Hilltoppers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Rice has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • A total of 17 out of the Owls' 23 games this season have gone over the point total.

